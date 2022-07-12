Meet Top 1% Realtor and Bank Owner of Prime One Home Loans, Benaisha Poole-Watson

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Los Angeles, California to an immigrant mother from Guatemala and African-American father. At the age of 7, Benaisha became a latch key kid, walking home from school, past gang members, drug dealers, and prostitutes through the streets of South-Central Los Angeles's Crenshaw District. Early on, she was exposed to losing many classmates and in the 6th grade experienced her first friend being killed by gang violence.

At the age of 17, she completed high school early with honors, took a weekend off and started college where she went on to complete a Bachelors in Criminal Justice, a Double Master's Degree in Public Administration and Political Management from George Washington University and a Law Degree from the University of Maryland. By age 19, Benaisha became a Mom working 50 hours+ a week to make a better life for her child, in various jobs such as joining the Military, becoming a Flight Attendant, and working in Law Enforcement (United States Air Force for 9 years).

Today, Benaisha Poole-Watson is known throughout the country as being listed in the Top 1% of Realtors in America with over 400 homes sold a year. Benaisha has been recognized as a Real Estate Investor, Developer, and Builder of Custom Homes and also the Owner of The Bailey-Watson Real Estate Group with licensed Agents across the nation.

Benaisha is the proud owner of her own Federally Chartered Bank, Prime One Lending Group/Prime One Home Loans, where she is operating as a Direct Lender. Prime One Home Loans is a direct lender, Fannie Mae approved.

Benaisha Poole Watson Quick Facts:

-Sells 400+ homes yearly (for the past 3.5-4 years)

-Has realtors all over the nation, every state

-Is in the top 1% of realtors in America

-Owns her own bank, Prime One Home Loans

-Member of National Association of Real Estate Brokers (only Black Female in leadership)

-Gives back to her community and helps educate and sponsor activities to enrich the community

-Is a renowned speaker centered around Women's Interests, Real Estate, Mortgages and Lending

-Military Veteran

