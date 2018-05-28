Meet Totet and their Toilet Safety Valve in Las Vegas this Summer and Find Out How to Protect Your Home!

Totet Safety Valve is the new device helping prevent unwanted visitors from climbing into our toilets. Using the newest technology, this revolutionary, new type of valve designed by Totet blocks the way for different types of creatures to enter pipes.

Creatures in pipes contaminate the water and carry diseases －over 35 different diseases are spread by rats, snakes, and spiders in the U.S, out of which there are over a million cases of Salmonellosis reported every year.

Children, with their vulnerable immune systems, are specifically at risk. Bites can be more dangerous to them, and bacteria and germs spread by the toilet intruders present a much higher risk to them than to adults.

Hotels and commercial building owners should be especially interested in this revolutionary device. Due to the high numbers of visitors in commercial buildings, the spread of disease is much quicker, and water waste can cost building owners thousands of dollars. Totet Safety Valve saves up to 50% water consumption in every flush.

