Meet Urban Decay's Global Citizens

"'Pretty Different' is our anthem for fellow makeup junkies who don't subscribe to beauty standards," says Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay's Founding Partner. "It's our tribute to individuality because everyone is pretty different. It's our approach to reinventing what it means to be a beauty brand."

With "Pretty Different," Urban Decay is also announcing five new spokespeople, a collective of trailblazers who refuse to accept forced standards and instead champion uniqueness. Ezra Miller, Lizzo, Joey King, Karol G, and CL star in the campaign and will front upcoming Urban Decay launches throughout the year, serving as advocates for being "Pretty Different."

"Our UD Citizens are dynamic, global voices that stand up for what they believe in," continues Zomnir. "They are the true definition of 'Pretty Different' and embody the spirit of UD. Because being different doesn't only mean being 'weird' or going against the status quo—it means you being you."

The "Pretty Different" global movement goes live today across digital, social media, and out-of-home ads. Get inspired to be whoever you want to be at UrbanDecay.com and @UrbanDecayCosmetics #PrettyDifferent.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY COSMETICS

Urban Decay appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996, when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. From our all-encompassing, cruelty-free range of bold and velvety eyeshadows—which include our bestselling (and often-copied) Naked palettes—to our award-winning eye pencils, budge-proof mascaras, and cult-status makeup setting sprays, our version of "pretty" has always been pretty different.

