Meet WikiliQ ®, the New Site Getting Small Liquor Brands Noticed

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WikiliQ (https://wikiliq.org/) is an online guide to the galaxy of alcohol brands that our planet boasts - think of it as the Yellow Pages for alcoholic beverages. The guide is the brainchild of digital marketing and software development iWebi Group (https://iwebi.group/). Founded in 2015 by Alexander Delrey (https://alexanderdelrey.com/), a search engine optimization (SEO) expert, the group uses a range of cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to help firms build the audiences they need to succeed.

WikiliQ allows alcohol firms of all shades - big, small, niche, mass market, or otherwise - to add brand pages and products to the guide. For well-known brands, the guide is yet another channel to reach existing and prospective buyers. For small and little-known brands, though, the guide is far more valuable. Not only does it improve discoverability, but also allows these brands to reach a far broader audience, both locally and internationally, than they would using traditional marketing channels.

Small wineries, breweries, and distilleries have had a hard time getting noticed by consumers -- until now. WikiliQ is a new online alcohol directory that lets businesses create pages and list their products for free.

The problem for small businesses seeking to succeed in the alcohol industry is that too many big companies and well-known names hog the limelight and take a large chunk of the market, making it incredibly difficult for new brands to get noticed. Increasingly, though, consumers are seeking out small, independent, and local businesses, but they've had a hard time discovering them.

WikiliQ is the perfect solution. On the site, broken down into sections, consumers can discover different types of beer, wine, spirits, champagne, and more, to try. Businesses can create a page and list their products on this directory for free, giving customers a wide range of brands to choose from, leveling the playing field when it comes to businesses in the alcohol industry. Each listing has a star rating, based on votes from hundreds of consumers, as well as independent reviews, giving customers a genuinely fair way of choosing which alcohol to purchase.

With the U.S. government enforcing anti-monopoly laws and seeking to improve competition across all U.S. markets, but particularly within the alcohol industry, now is the best time for small businesses to get noticed, in the U.S. and across the world, too. This helps boost the U.S. economy by spreading the market more fairly across a broad range of businesses while giving consumers better choices and fairer prices on the products they choose.

The iWEBi Group has invested $300,000 in creating WikiliQ, and it has already met expectations, with over 1,000,000 visitors to the site after only six months. WikiliQ is proving hugely popular with both consumers and businesses that enjoy the benefits of their free listings on the site. Small brands are receiving more notice and more new customers. Consumers are enjoying discovering new brands to try. It's a win-win situation!

