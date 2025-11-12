Meet Your New Vacation Coach: Megan Stalter and IHG Hotels & Resorts Encourage Travelers to Book the Trip Already!

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/ihg-hotels-and-resorts/9311452-en-meet-your-new-vacation-coach-megan-stalter-ihg-hotels-and-resorts

A recent survey commissioned by IHG revealed that a staggering 57% of Americans leave vacation days on the table at the end of the year. They feel even more anxiety requesting time off than dealing with everyday stressors like sending dinner orders back (21%) or parallel parking in front of a crowd (10%). But fear not, IHG is here to inspire consumers to discover their ideal getaway and take a much-needed break, with bookable experiences that make it easier than ever to say "yes" to taking that vacation.

Meet Your Vacation Coach: Megan Stalter

To bring this concept to life, Megan transforms into a high-energy, hilariously motivational Vacation Coach, tackling common excuses with a mix of heart and humor, and exaggerated proclamations like "It's not hard, it's not calculus, it's a vacation! Book it Already!" The result? A laugh-worthy reality check that inspires viewers to book that trip and feel empowered to take a break.

"Everyone deserves to make time for themselves, so we're giving travelers permission to do just that. Megan's lovable charm and humor bring this campaign to life in a way that's fun, relatable and impossible to ignore," said Connor Smith, Senior Vice President Global Brands - Luxury, Lifestyle, Masterbrand & Global Creative Director. "With 'Take the Vacation – No Excuses', we want people to feel inspired to drop the guilt, set their out-of-office, and finally book that trip they've been daydreaming about."

Survey Says…You Need a Vacation!

If you're so ready for a vacation that you'd toss your coffee out the window or swear off your favorite TV binges, you're not alone. The national survey of 2,000 consumers commissioned by IHG found the following insights:

1 in 4 Americans feel guilty about dipping into their well-earned paid time off, with travel expenses and workplace pressures often tying them to their desks.

Many Americans feel "vacation guilt" due to travel costs (29%), followed by the distress of leaving pets behind (27%), which surprisingly outweighs the guilt of leaving children (19%)

The desire for more vacation time sparks interesting tradeoffs – 43% of Americans would happily give up alcohol for the rest of the year if it meant securing an extra two weeks of vacation. And it's not just cocktails they're willing to forgo – a third of Americans would also give up social media.

Book it Already with IHG's "Take the Vacation – No Excuses" Packages

To help Americans reclaim their time off, guilt-free, and truly enjoy the art of vacationing, IHG is inviting guests to "Take The Vacation – No Excuses," with limited-time bookable packages available at select IHG properties across the U.S. The packages are designed for IHG guests to embark on a trip as unique as they are, and includes the following:

Up to 25% Discounted Rate: Guests can enjoy a significant discount on their booking; this directly addresses concerns of travel expenses, a significant barrier for over a third of Americans, while catering to the nearly half of respondents who cite deals and discounts as primary motivation for vacationing.

Surprise Welcome Amenity : Receive a fun surprise at check-in when you say the secret password: "Book it Already!" It's our playful way of saying, "we're thrilled you made it."

: Receive a fun surprise at check-in when you say the secret password: It's our playful way of saying, "we're thrilled you made it." Curated Itinerary of Activities: The survey found that Gen Z (35%) and Millennials (30%) would be more likely to take a vacation if they had help planning it. Whether you're flying solo, jetting off with friends, or escaping with your family, participating hotels will provide curated activities, tailored to the local culture and your getaway type.

The limited-time offering is available to book now through February 10, 2026 for stays from November 30, 2025 through November 2026 at select IHG Hotels & Resorts in the U.S. and Mexico, with special packages for:

Group Chat Getaways

Sweethearts Escapes

Fam-tastic Escapades

Me, Myself and Solo

To watch Megan Stalter as IHG's Vacation Coach, learn more about the campaign and get that vacation booked ASAP, visit ihg.com/takethevacation.

