Meet Your Worst Fears Face to Face in this Groundbreaking, First of its Kind Book Launch for AWAKENED in New York City June 22nd-June 24th!

Lisa Sharkey, Senior Vice President, Director of Creative Development at HarperCollins:

"In my more than a decade in book publishing I have never before seen authors bring their book to life in this extraordinary way. I am deeply afraid of what I will encounter on Charles Street next month because I have read the book and those scenes are terrifying. Knowing these authors as well as I do, there is no doubt this event is worth driving across the country to experience in the flesh!"

AWAKENED: THE EXPERIENCE literally takes you into the heart of the most terrifying scenes of the new HarperCollins thriller AWAKENED… it's a room-by-room tour of the pulse-pounding sounds and set-pieces curated by the scare masters from Blood Manor:

Dare to make your way through the shocking SUBWAY CARS :

"Blood smothered the interior. The walls. The ceiling. The seats. The floor. Everywhere. A crimson handprint on the opposite side of the car extended into four finger lines and stopped at a set of doors." *excerpt from Awakened

"The walls widened into a tunnel…Debris littered the ground…It was like a museum had exploded down here." *excerpt from Awakened

"Down that way is a huge cavern, bigger than anything I've ever seen, and it's full of them. Captain, I think we've stumbled on their nest." *excerpt from Awakened

The set pieces from AWAKENED: THE EXPERIENCE are currently being built at a factory in Ohio and will be trucked halfway across the country just in time for fans to have the thrill of a lifetime…

For one weekend only, this is your chance to experience the book come to life, not to mention a close encounter with the authors. Everyone who enters gets a personalized, autographed copy of the novel as well as a meet and greet and photo op with Murr and Darren. Produced and designed by the thrill masters of NYC's premiere haunted attraction Blood Manor, AWAKENED: THE EXPERIENCE cannot be missed!

AWAKENED: THE EXPERIENCE runs Friday, June 22nd 7pm-10pm; Saturday, June 23rd 5pm-10pm and Sunday, June 24th 3pm-8pm at 139 Charles Street, New York City.

Says David Pomerico, Editorial Director for Harper Voyager US:

"The thing that excites me about AWAKENED: THE EXPERIENCE so much is that it's designed to truly enhance what the book is trying to do. Where else can you walk into a book, get the crap scared out of you, and then meet the authors? The combination of those things is unique, and I for one can't wait to get my ticket."

Says James Murray, Author:

"I can barely contain my excitement for The Awakened EXPERIENCE… I wanted a truly unique way to launch my first novel, and Blood Manor & HarperCollins have delivered… So thrilled to see scenes from the pages come to life, they are positively chilling!"

THE BOOK:

After years of waiting, New York's newest subway line is finally ready, an express train that connects the city with the burgeoning communities across the Hudson River. The shining jewel of this state-of-the-art line is a breathtaking visitors' pavilion beneath the river. Major dignitaries, including New York City's Mayor and the President of the United States, are in attendance for the inaugural run, as the first train slowly pulls in.

Under the station's bright ceiling lights, the shiny silver cars gleam. But as the train comes closer into view, a far different scene becomes visible.

All the train's cars are empty. All the cars' interiors are drenched in blood.

As chaos descends, all those in the pavilion scramble to get out. But the horror is only beginning. High levels of deadly methane fill the tunnels. The structure begins to flood. For those who don't drown, choke or spark an explosion, another terrifying danger awaits—the thing that killed all those people on the train. It's out there…and it's coming.

There's something living beneath New York City, and it's not happy we've woken it up.

AWAKENED will be released by HarperCollins in bookstores across the country this June 26, 2018 and is available in print, ebook, or audiobook--narrated by Murr himself!

Dare to enter AWAKENED: THE EXPERIENCE. Go to www.awakenednovel.com to get your tickets today!

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

JAMES S. MURRAY is a writer, executive producer, and actor, best known as "Murr" on the cable television show Impractical Jokers along with his comedy troupe, The Tenderloins. He has also worked as the Senior Vice President of Development for NorthSouth Productions for the past decade, and is the Owner of Impractical Productions, Inc. Originally from Staten Island, he now lives in Manhattan. Awakened is his first novel.

DARREN WEARMOUTH spent six years in the British Army before pursuing a career in corporate technology. After fifteen years working for large telecommunications firm and a start-up, he decided to follow his passion for writing. He is the author of numerous novels, including First Activation, Fast Forward, and Sixth Cycle. He lives in Manchester, England.

