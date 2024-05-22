Meet YOUZU: A New AAPI Founded Skincare Brand That Prioritizes Community and Connection

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and founder Tina Dao brings a unique vision to life with the May 2024 launch of YOUZU. Tina has designed YOUZU to be much more than a skincare brand–it is the start of a community that promotes self-love and connection.

The YOUZU website functions not only as a retail space but also as a dynamic community and resource hub. This platform features a community forum, creating an environment to connect users with skincare and holistic wellness professionals, as well as with each other. It is designed to provide a supportive network and valuable resources for individuals to share their stories and find their paths to wellness, inspiration, connection, and empowerment.

Tina herself has experienced deep trauma in the form of physical and sexual abuse and spent many years working with various modalities to find healing and love for herself. Now, she is committed to helping others to do the same. The brand will also donate a percentage of proceeds to an aligned nonprofit organization.

More than just a narrative of triumph over adversity, Tina hopes her story will serve as a resonant declaration of empowerment.

For Tina, skincare and inner healing are more connected than one might think at first glance. She explains, "It was a natural choice, driven by my genuine love of skincare and desire to fill a gap I noticed in the industry. Beyond merely offering effective products, I envisioned YOUZU as a holistic experience - a brand with personality, community, and a platform for shared stories and discussions. Witnessing the tendency of many brands to focus solely on sales, I felt compelled to create something more meaningful," says Dao.

YOUZU launches with two preeminent products - Daily Refresh Spray and Daily Refresh Serum. Both are simple and pure, and they spotlight the science-backed hero ingredient, hypochlorous acid. Returning from a trip in 2018, Tina ended up with pink eye, which later led to painful eczema. Resourceful as ever, she dug into researching a natural remedy. After learning of the healing benefits of hypochlorous acid, she tried it and was amazed at how quickly it alleviated her symptoms. Tina knew then that she would make this ingredient a centerpiece of the skincare line she was planning.

THE PRODUCTS

Daily Refresh Spray ($28) - This multi-purpose spray can be used in place of a toner, to set makeup, and/or to refresh and recharge at any time. With multi-tasking superstar hypochlorous acid, it soothes, calms, and purifies the skin, reducing redness and irritation while hydrating and supporting renewal. Perfect for all skin types, even the most sensitive, including eczema and acne prone. Use AM/PM as a toner and/or throughout the day. Mist onto clean dry skin. Allow to dry completely. Continue with the rest of your skincare routine. Use throughout the day over makeup or on clean skin as needed.

Daily Refresh Serum ($32) - This innovative spray serum features a concentrated dose of hypochlorous acid to soothe irritation and reduce redness, inflammation, and acne flare-ups. It also provides essential nutrients and hydration, promotes clear, calm, nourished skin, and shields skin from environmental stressors. Use AM and/or PM. Mist onto clean dry skin or spray a small amount into your hands to apply to focus areas that need more attention. Allow it to dry completely. Continue with the rest of your skincare routine.

THE COMMUNITY

Tina envisions YOUZU's community offerings to include online and in-person storytelling discussions, interviews with influencers and healing professionals, panel discussions, workshops, and an entrepreneurship mentorship program. These options will all be available via the YOUZU website, which will also provide directories for skincare and wellness professionals. The brand will seek to partner with aligned organizations to raise awareness and promote inclusivity.

YOUZU products are available at www.youzuskin.com and on Amazon. Follow YOUZU on Instagram @youzuskin .

