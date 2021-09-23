Meet Zimmi.com: The First Global Business-to-Business Search Engine That Brings Verified Buyers And Sellers Together

Supply chain disruptions, manufacturing delays, and price increases have placed a cumulative strain on B2B operations around the world. Right now, e-commerce is at an all-time high. According to DHL, the B2B e-commerce market is expected to increase by more than 70 percent by 2027 . Notable Zimmi features include:

Empowers Instant Flexibility for Supply Chain Navigation . From zippers and buttons to chips and paper, nearly every industry has seen its supply chain pushed to the limit—or beyond—in the last 18 months. Logistical pressures and supply chain breakdowns will continue to squeeze B2B buyers, and Zimmi is positioned to help teams rapidly change course and stand-up new relationships with trusted sellers worldwide.

Search for What Matters Most . Zimmi.com users can research, sort and filter vendors and suppliers based on their organization's unique needs and priorities. This includes country, regional radius, past user ratings, prices and more.

Going Global, For Real . Zimmi.com includes businesses from 200 countries, so limitations regarding location simply do not exist. If you are a buyer based in the heart of the United States and wish to compare vendors across southwest Asia and India in just a few clicks, Zimmi.com powers all of that in one place.

A Level Playing Field. Zimmi.com has been engineered to be a fair and equal search platform. Regardless of advertising spend, all sponsors on Zimmi.com are rotated evenly for top spots in search results. This means that the competition for clicks, eyes and conversion remain as equitable as possible.

"For far too long, B2B organizations have been challenged to compete for brand visibility, clicks and conversion on popular B2C search engines. That all changes today, because now you can Zimmi!" said Thi Thi Hoang, President of Zimmi.com. "The search engine integrates third-party vendor verification and proprietary AI technology algorithms to help businesses of all sizes search in a secure ecosystem with the confidence that every buyer click, and seller connection, is a trusted lead."

Even as a startup, customer experience and data ethics are at the core of what Zimmi.com brings to the global marketplace. Zimmi's team of world-class Data Scientists continuously leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to mine and extract data assets that are offered at a competitive price and with meticulous care to meet privacy and ethical standards.

"Data monetization—by way of one-off data purchases, ongoing subscriptions, and/or data usage licenses—is intended to help businesses make more confident decisions, optimize predictive models, boost productivity, and increase ROI," said Mike Quaid, co-founder and director at Zimmi.com. "This strategy only works if we earn and maintain the trust of our buyers and sellers – which is why it's at the center of everything we do."

Zimmi.com also offers online community resources and tools, such as free e-learning courses, industry reports, trending articles, special offers and more. For more information on Zimmi.com, register your organization, demo the platform and/or claim your free account, please visit www.zimmi.com. To see how Zimmi works, learn more here.

About Zimmi.com

Zimmi.com is a global search engine and hub dedicated to helping businesses connect with other businesses and organizations worldwide. The Zimmi search engine and hub is strictly business to business (B2B) in a verified environment to qualify both buyers and sellers, ensuring that the advertisers' clicks are verified buyers from businesses, government agencies, or non-profit organizations.

