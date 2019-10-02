Meeting Customer Needs, Powering Communities

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Texas, Inc. has entered into a long-term agreement with Enchanted Rock, LLC to deploy an on-site backup generation pilot project with a commercial customer in The Woodlands, Texas. This pilot project will be used to help Entergy Texas evaluate back-up generation solutions for future commercial and small industrial customers.

Enchanted Rock installed and will maintain the natural-gas powered back-up generator system, which will be owned by Entergy Texas, at a retail location in The Woodlands. Importantly, the system can run synchronously with the grid, which allows Entergy Texas to call upon the generator when needed, such as during times of high demand, thus providing service and benefits to all of Entergy Texas' customers.

The system also can operate in "island mode" – with the generator disconnected from the grid but generating power to keep the store open in the event extreme weather affects the power grid. During grid outages, the store can operate as usual, providing the community access to emergency supplies during significant weather events such as storms or hurricanes.

"We are excited to partner with Enchanted Rock on this pilot project," said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. "We are committed to developing innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs. This project allows us to explore new solutions that benefit our customers and the communities we serve."

"We are delighted to be part of Entergy Texas' move to offer more customer-centric solutions," said Thomas McAndrew, CEO of Enchanted Rock LLC in Houston, Texas. "We know from our existing customers the benefits of reducing the costs of unexpected power outages."

Entergy Texas expects to use this pilot project as part of its initiative to develop products and services geared towards meeting customers' requirements. With the deployment of this back-up generation pilot, Entergy Texas will be able to learn from and work with customers to develop a commercial back-up generation solution for customers in need of increased reliability.

­About Entergy Texas, Inc.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

About Enchanted Rock, LLC

Enchanted Rock provides affordable, long duration backup power to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers by delivering a proven, full-service solution with the cleanest available technology. Enchanted Rock handles the design, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of natural-gas powered generators so utilities can provide their customers with reliable backup power without the expense and challenges that come with maintaining a backup generation system. To learn more about offering electrical resiliency using Enchanted Rock solutions, visit www.EnchantedRock.com or visit us on Twitter @ERock_LLC or LinkedIn.

