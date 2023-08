Meeting Data Challenges: 2023 Report on Automotive Ethernet's Rise in Vehicles

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vehicle Communication and Network Interface Chip Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of in-vehicle communication is undergoing a dynamic transformation, with automotive Ethernet emerging as a key enabler of high-speed, high-bandwidth communication solutions.

As automotive Electronic and Electrical (E/E) architecture evolves to accommodate complex in-vehicle functions, the demand for real-time communication and data processing capabilities has surged. Automotive Ethernet, with its high bandwidth, low latency, and reliability, is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of E/E architecture and high-speed in-vehicle communication.

Communication Connection Forms:

Automotive communication is categorized into wireless and wired communication, each with its unique advantages and use cases.

E/E Architecture and Data Surge:

The increasing number of sensors in vehicles has led to a significant rise in vehicle data. To address this surge in data and the need for high real-time communication, automotive Ethernet is emerging as a preferred solution. Its high bandwidth, low latency, and reliability make it suitable for future E/E architecture and high-speed in-vehicle communication.

Zonal Architecture and Automotive Ethernet:

Zonal architecture, characterized by centralized functions and fewer Electronic Control Units (ECUs), necessitates high computing power for central controllers and lower computing power for zone controllers. Automotive Ethernet serves as the data backbone in this architecture, facilitating massive data transmission between central and zone controllers, as well as software and algorithm interactions.

Future Vehicle Network and Ethernet Switches:

Ethernet switches enable information exchange between zone controllers in future vehicles. Companies like Marvell, Broadcom, and NXP are driving the development of the next-generation vehicle network architecture.

Growing Penetration of Automotive Ethernet Chips:

The proliferation of automotive Ethernet chips is supported by the increasing adoption of zonal architecture. In China, the automotive Ethernet PHY chip market is predicted to reach RMB 21.87 billion by 2025, driven by the incorporation of high-speed PHY chips to accommodate the growing number of chips in a vehicle.

Autonomous Driving and Bandwidth Demand:

Autonomous driving requires real-time data transmission and storage. High-definition data from sensors necessitates higher in-vehicle network bandwidth. As autonomous driving advances, the demand for high-speed communication networks, particularly 10G+ automotive Ethernet, will grow. L4/L5 autonomous vehicles are expected to rely heavily on 10G+ automotive Ethernet.

Marvell's Brightlane Q622x Switches:

Marvell's Brightlane Q622x family of central Automotive Ethernet switches supports zonal networking architectures in next-gen vehicles. These switches aggregate traffic from devices within a zone and connect to the central computing switch via high-speed Ethernet. The switches offer bandwidth up to 90 Gbps and multiple port configurations.

Increasing Automotive Ethernet Ports:

With evolving E/E architecture, the penetration of automotive Ethernet is increasing, resulting in a higher demand for Ethernet node chips. The number of automotive Ethernet communication ports is expected to exceed 100 in intelligent vehicles.

Companies Mentioned

Marvell

NXP

Broadcom

Microchip

TI

Realtek

Motorcomm

JLSemi

Ingenic

Silicon IoT

Neurobit

Tasson

KunGao Micro

Volkswagen

Tesla

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Great Wall Motor

BYD

Key Topics Covered:



1 Evolution of Automotive Network Topology

1.1 Automotive Network Communication Bus

1.2 Automotive Network Topology

1.3 Future EEA Will Need Automotive Ethernet as the Backbone Network

2 Development and Trends of Automotive Ethernet Technology

2.1 Overview of Automotive Ethernet

2.2 Automotive Ethernet Alliance, Technical Standards and Network Protocols

2.3 Development of Automotive Ethernet Technology



3 In-vehicle Network Communication (Interface) Chips and Technology Trends

3.1 Conventional Bus chips

3.1.1 Overview of Conventional Bus chips

3.1.2 CAN/LIN Chip Competitive Landscape and Product Selection of Suppliers

3.2 Classification and Use Cases of Automotive Ethernet Chips

3.2.1 Classification of Automotive Ethernet Chips

3.2.2 Automotive Ethernet Chips Require EMC Anti-interference and Immunity

3.2.3 Usage of Automotive Ethernet Chips in Different Application Scenarios

3.2.4 The Value of Automotive Ethernet Chips in a Single Vehicle Will Be High

3.2.5 Application Cases of Automotive Ethernet Chips (1)

3.2.6 Application Cases of Automotive Ethernet Chips (2)

3.2.7 Application Cases of Automotive Ethernet Chips (3)

3.2.8 Application Cases of Automotive Ethernet Chips (4)

3.3 Automotive Ethernet Switch Chips

3.3.1 Overview of Automotive Ethernet Switch Chips

3.3.2 Competitive Landscape and Product Selection of Automotive Ethernet Switch Chips

3.3.3 China's Automotive Ethernet Switch Chip Market Size

3.4 Automotive Ethernet Physical Layer (PHY) Chips

3.4.1 Overview of Automotive Ethernet Physical Layer (PHY) Chips

3.4.2 Competitive Landscape and Product Selection of Automotive Ethernet PHY Chip Market

3.4.3 China's Automotive Ethernet PHY Chip Market Size

3.5 Future Technology Trends of In-vehicle Network Communication

3.5.1 Technology Trend 1

3.5.2 Technology Trend 2

3.5.3 Technology Trend 3

3.5.4 Technology Trend 4

3.5.5 Technology Trend 5



4 Foreign In-Vehicle Communication (Interface) Chip Companies

4.1 Marvell

4.2 NXP

4.3 Broadcom

4.4 Microchip

4.5 TI



5 Chinese In-Vehicle Communication (Interface) Chip Companies

5.1 Realtek

5.2 Motorcomm

5.3 JLSemi

5.4 Ingenic

5.5 Silicon IoT

5.6 Neurobit

5.8 KunGao Micro



6 In-vehicle Network Communication Architectures and Chips of OEMs

6.1 Volkswagen

6.2 Tesla

6.3 Mercedes-Benz

6.4 Volvo

6.5 Great Wall Motor

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Automotive Ethernet Switch Chips of BYD and BMW

6.6.2 Installation of Automotive Ethernet Chips in IVI of Great Wall and NIO

6.6.3 Automotive Network Communication Architecture of Audi A6

6.6.4 Automotive Network Communication Architecture of Li Auto

6.6.5 Development Route of Xpeng's Automotive Network Communication Architecture

6.6.6 Communication Design in Cockpit Domain Controllers of Hyundai Genesis GV60



