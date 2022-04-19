Meeting Expectations + Business Games Partnership Provides Game-Based Learning Programs to Enhance Employee Recruitment, Retention, and Training

North American companies can now access proven programs for employee onboarding, DEI, and skills-based training

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. experiencing the lowest unemployment levels since 1969 and reporting near-record levels of job openings, companies are facing a challenge attracting, retaining, and upskilling talent. To address this need, Meeting Expectations + Business Games is now providing proven game-based learning experiences to North American corporations. Through these programs, employers use proven and customizable learning modules to enhance employee engagement and skills – and better compete for talent.

Business Games + Meeting Expectations' game-based learning experiences are collaborative and customizable for skills-based training, onboarding, DEI and change management initiatives. Meeting Expectations is the official North American partner for Business Games

Meeting Expectations is a professional services firm specializing in events and association management, with more than 30 years' experience successfully engaging event attendees and growing member-based organizations. The company is the official North American partner for EU-based Business Games, which delivers unique virtual and in-person experiences for team building, onboarding, change management initiatives, and more, based on the science-backed game-based learning model. These programs have already been used by global leaders including Coca-Cola, Google, P&G, Hilton Hotels, and Astrazeneca.

"Attracting and retaining employees is a significant challenge right now – even in our own industry," said Christine Hilgert, senior vice president at Meeting Expectations. "After successfully enhancing attendee engagement and sales team training through Business Games – and their success in Europe - we know it can be invaluable for North American HR leaders."

Business Games' experiences also help corporate learning and development (L&D) teams deliver complex competencies - including DEI initiatives - via impactful and experiential gameplay.

"Our philosophy – and lived experience – is that learning by doing creates higher engagement, collaboration, and knowledge retention than standard one-way communications like slide presentations and video," said Gijs van der Linden, founder of Business Games.

Companies can select from multiple categories of game-based learning, including onboarding and recruitment, skills development, team building, and diversity, equality, and inclusion training (DEI) using customizable existing games or by building brand-new experiences based on organizational goals.

In what has come to be known as the Great Resignation, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the tightest job market since World War II. And, according to HR consulting firm Brandon Hall Group, companies with a strong onboarding process improve new hire retention by 82 percent. Business Games can drive attrition rates down and provide additional bottom-line benefits including improved skills and higher employee morale.

For more information about Meeting Expectations + Business Games, visit meetingexpectations.com/business-games.

About Meeting Expectations

Meeting Expectations, an Etherio Company, is a professional services firm empowering organizations to connect with stakeholders through meeting and event planning, association management, incentive travel rewards, leadership consulting, marketing, events technology; and through its unique partnership with Business Games. Established in 1992, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with satellite locations across the U.S., including Denver, Chicago, Charlotte, N.C., and San Francisco. Meeting Expectations has been recognized by MeetingsNet as a CMI Top 25 corporate meeting and incentive company for 15 straight years. For more information, visit https://meetingexpectations.com .

