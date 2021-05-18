Meeting new challenges in education - SDA Bocconi's special event, fully online
22 May - Specialized Masters Open Day
May 18, 2021, 03:05 ET
MILAN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 May, SDA Bocconi School of Management will host its first Specialized Masters Open Day, with hundreds of expected candidates, both Italian and International. A highly innovative digital platform will offer unique and immersive experiences, including the possibility of meeting School reps and customizing participants' journey through each Master's opportunities: meetings, chats, orientation room, visits, presentations, etc.
The School offers a wide array of Specialized Masters, both Full-Time for younger candidates and Executive for more experienced professionals. The Master Programs range from Arts and Cultural Management to Fashion & Design, Food & Beverage and Luxury Management, to Marketing, Strategy, Finance, Healthcare and Public Administration.
Education is facing today complex challenges, and this is particularly true of business education: new competitive paradigms and flexible formats, digital learning technologies and their impact, sustainability, and the need for continuous learning.
To address the challenges of contemporariness, the key driver behind SDA Bocconi's, and Bocconi University's, strategy is Life Long Learning, generating relevant knowledge to nurture continuous learning.
The Open Day Schedule includes the Dean's Welcome Message followed by Master Directors' Presentations:
10:30 - 11:30 CEST (in Italian)
MISA - Master in Imprenditorialità e Strategia Aziendale
MIMS - Master in Management per la Sanità
EMMAS - Executive Master in Management delle Aziende Sanitarie e Socio-Assistenziali
EMMAP - Executive Master in Management delle Amministrazioni Pubbliche
EMF - Executive Master in Finance
11:45 - 12:45 CEST (in English)
MAFED - Master in Fashion, Experience & Design Management
MAMA - Master in Arts Management and Administration
MFB - Master of Management in Food & Beverage
MCF - Master in Corporate Finance
MIHMEP - Master of International Healthcare Management, Economics and Policy
EMILUX - Executive Master in Luxury Management
EMMS - Executive Master in Marketing & Sales
During the day, it will also be possible to book individual meetings with the Directors to explore the contents of your Master Program.
