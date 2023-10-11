Meeting Patient Expectations with Excellence

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is proud that its eight owned Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals (LTACHs) – under the name ContinueCARE Hospitals – hold accreditation by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ). Six of those have received CIHQ Center of Excellence designations, while the remaining two are working toward that achievement.

The importance of healthcare excellence cannot be overstated as it fosters trust and confidence in healthcare providers, reassuring individuals that their well-being is top priority.

"The pursuit of excellence matters," said Sally Parnell, VP Clinical Services Post-Acute Services for CHC. "Despite the challenges, many health care professionals exceed expectations every day. Our LTACHs go well beyond providing routine care for our patients."

LTACHs serve the needs of patients with medically complex conditions, especially those suffering from multisystem failures and needing continued highly specialized intensive acute care – a hospital stay that is often 25 days or more. A patient is admitted to an LTACH from a short-term acute-care hospital.

"ContinueCARE Hospitals uphold a tradition of providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary care across skilled teams of physicians, nurses, therapists, dietitians, social workers, case managers, pharmacists, and other professionals," Parnell added. "CIHQ Center of Excellence recognizes exemplary performance and measures the use of standards and outcomes to promote quality of care and services."

CHC's LTACHs accredited by CIHQ that have also earned Center of Excellence in LTACH, Nursing and Respiratory for their facility include:

  • ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, Abilene, Texas - just earned the Centers of Excellence
  • Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital at Mother Frances Hospital, Tyler, Texas
  • ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center, Odessa, Texas
  • ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Corbin, Corbin, Ky.
  • ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah, Paducah, Ky.
  • Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville, Pineville, N.C.

CHC's LTACHs accredited by CIHQ and working on center of excellence milestones include:

  • ContinueCARE Hospital at Palmetto Health Baptist, Columbia, S.C.
  • ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Madisonville, Ky.

Parnell added, "We are pleased to work with partner CIHQ and their commitment to furthering quality." CIHQ is a membership-based organization serving acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals and acute psychiatric hospitals.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE. Visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com.

Media Contact:
Anne Block
972-943-6470
[email protected] 

