Meeting Professionals International Announces Keynote Speakers, Smart Monday at IMEX America

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide, is excited to announce the dynamic keynote speaker line-up and onsite engagement programs for IMEX America, which will be held September 10-12, 2019 in Las Vegas. The exclusive IMEX-MPI strategic partnership fuses the industry's two biggest organizations into a one-of-a-kind, unrivaled resource, providing opportunities for meeting professionals to grow smarter and stronger together through year-round activations like those at IMEX America.

IMEX America benefits the global community by bringing the smartest opportunities to learn, network and excel in the meeting and events industry and beyond. This is the ninth consecutive year in which MPI will be the strategic partner and premier education provider for the event.

Smart Monday , powered by MPI on September 9, will feature cutting-edge professional development with nearly 30 education sessions covering the industry's most important topics such as risk management, medical meetings, contracts, strategic communications, and behavioral science. The majority of the education sessions are aligned to the CMP International Standards and eligible for up to 4.25 clock hours.

"IMEX America is one of the biggest meetings events in the world, and we are so honored to continue our strategic partnership alongside IMEX to host education and networking opportunities that advance our industry," said Paul Van Deventer, MPI CEO. "We are excited to meet in Las Vegas, one of North America's top destination cities, and once again deliver an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance, especially our member community."

Keynote Speakers

During the keynote sessions, provided by MPI each morning in the Sands Showroom at the Venetian hotel, attendees can earn up to four clock hours. The list of keynote speakers includes:

Phil Hansen , "Embrace the Shake: Transforming Limitations into Opportunities" ( Monday, Sept. 9 ) -- After developing a career-ending tremor in his drawing hand, artist Phil Hansen embraced his "shake" by redefining his limitation as an impetus for creativity. He restored his artistic abilities and has helped businesses approach their limitations in new ways.

-- After developing a career-ending tremor in his drawing hand, artist embraced his "shake" by redefining his limitation as an impetus for creativity. He restored his artistic abilities and has helped businesses approach their limitations in new ways. Four Day Weekend Comedy, "Yes, And": The Power of Improvisation in the Workplace ( Tuesday, Sept. 10 ) -- The critically acclaimed comedy group describes how they've built a 22-year-old business on the methods of "yes, and…". They take onstage skills and apply them to the corporate world through customized training that brings improv philosophies to life through activities and conversational debriefs.

-- The critically acclaimed comedy group describes how they've built a 22-year-old business on the methods of "yes, and…". They take onstage skills and apply them to the corporate world through customized training that brings improv philosophies to life through activities and conversational debriefs. Michelle Gielan, "The Optimism Quotient: Changing Our Mindset, Fueling Success" ( Wednesday, Sept. 11 ) -- Research in neuroscience and positive psychology is showing the ripple effect that rational optimism can have on performance, profitability and happiness at work. Michelle Gielan will empower the audience with practical, research-based, positive communication strategies to increase happiness and success.

-- Research in neuroscience and positive psychology is showing the ripple effect that rational optimism can have on performance, profitability and happiness at work. Michelle Gielan will empower the audience with practical, research-based, positive communication strategies to increase happiness and success. Special Interactive Activity at the MPI Booth ( Thursday, Sept. 12 )

"This year's line-up of keynote speakers, provided through our partnership with MPI, promises to be engaging and extremely beneficial for attendees to grow their knowledge and advance themselves professionally," said Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. "We've identified topic areas that are particularly salient within the industry, with confidence that attendees will leave IMEX America highly informed, connected and energized. Unusual for the U.S. market, IMEX also provides all this added value, including entry to the show, the education and to Smart Monday, completely free of charge. This is something we're enormously proud of."

Hosted Buyer program

For those looking to make the most of IMEX America's education, networking and connections, IMEX America attendees can apply to be an MPI Hosted Buyer. As an MPI Hosted Buyer, attendees will get VIP benefits including a complimentary hotel stay, airfare reimbursement and more. To apply today, visit: www.mpiweb.org/events/imex-america/hosted-buyer/

MPI Foundation

The MPI foundation invites attendees to the largest fundraising and networking event of the year, Rendezvous at IMEX America on September 11 at the swanky Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub. With legendary DJ Warren Peace providing the evening's entertainment, attendees will be among the industry's best and brightest to connect and raise money for future MPI educational experiences. In 2018, the MPI Foundation broke a record raising over $300,000 and attendance of more than 2,500.

The MPI Foundation will also host a silent auction throughout IMEX America featuring dozens of destinations, resorts, entertainment, dining, and merchandise! Additionally, the foundation will be supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a limited edition collectible pin for only $15. All proceeds of the pin will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

MPI Academy Certificate Courses (Sept. 8-9)

IMEX America attendees also will have the opportunity to enhance their resume with MPI Academy certificate courses that focus on: Inclusive Event Design, Healthcare Meeting Compliance, Crisis Communications, and Event Marketing. To register for a course, visit: www.mpiweb.org/events/imex-america/certificate-program

MPI Booth Activities (Sept. 10-12)

MPI will continue with the "What If" series and feature interactive activities including a headshot station, education and social photo opportunities. The booth also will include its signature MPItv broadcast studio highlighting the day's events and featuring key interviews.

Jessie States, Director of the MPI Academy will deliver Five Funky Ice Breakers: Your IMEX-America Un-Keynote Experience on September 12. The outside-the-box experience will explore how to implement a little fun into learning environments and experiment with five fun ways for attendees to learn more about each other.

About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including nearly 18,000 engaged members and its Plan Your Meetings audience. It has more than 75 chapters and clubs with members in over 70 countries. "When we meet, we change the world." www.mpi.org

About IMEX America

IMEX America, America's worldwide exhibition for incentive travel, meetings & events, will take place September 10 – 12, 2019 at the Sands® Expo and Convention Center at The Venetian®| The Palazzo® in Las Vegas, preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on September 9. www.imexamerica.com

For IMEX press releases, headshots and show images (to download for free) see: www.imexamerica.com/press

Exhibitor news: https://portal.imexamerica.com/exhibitor-press-releases.php

IMEX America 2020 takes place September 15 – 17.

