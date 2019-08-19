Meeting Professionals International Appoints Annette Gregg as Senior Vice President of Experience

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide, is pleased to announce that Annette Gregg, CMM, MBA, a deeply regarded expert with extensive background in the meetings and events industry, has been hired as the senior vice president of Experience at MPI. In this role, Annette will ensure MPI continues to empower its community with education, events, and experiences that continuously elevate their meetings and careers. She will report to Darren Temple, COO, and her official start date is September 9, 2019.

MPI began the search for this role in February 2019 and worked with an outside recruiter to develop a list of 100 potential candidates. In addition, the International Board of Directors and the Global Board of Trustees were asked for recommendations and those candidates were added to the list.

"Since 2014, Annette has served on the Meeting Professionals International (MPI) Board of Directors and has had a profound influence on the success and growth of MPI, as well as the meeting and events industry," said Paul Van Deventer, president and CEO of MPI. "Not only are we thrilled to welcome Annette to the leadership team, but also anticipate the exciting advances she will make to strategically enhance and deliver next-level education and events for our global community."

Prior to accepting her role at MPI, Annette was senior vice president for PRA, one of the nation's largest business events agencies. She also served as chair-elect for the 2019 MPI International Board of Directors, but resigned that position in light of her new staff role. To fill the open 2020 MPI International Board of Directors Chair position, created by Annette's resignation, MPI will follow the process defined in its bylaws that state when a chair-elect resigns, MPI will follow the process defined in its bylaws that state when a chair-elect resigns the international board can nominate a replacement for the chair, which will then be ratified by the Board Nominating Committee and the MPI membership. MPI is striving to announce and introduce the chair-elect nominee at a press conference being held on September 11, 2019 during IMEX America in Las Vegas.

"I am thrilled to join MPI and lead the education and events teams as SVP of Experience. The association has set the standard of excellence for the meetings and events industry, and I'm excited to bring my passion and experience to this already amazing team," said Annette Gregg. "Having served as a chapter leader and on the International Board of Directors, being able to serve as an MPI staff member will enable me to deepen my contribution to this wonderful industry."

Gregg has an extensive background in the meeting and hospitality industry, serving in executive level positions for corporations, associations, and non-profits. She has also led many successful planning teams, including LPL Financial, UCLA, and two event agencies. In addition, since 1995, she has taught at several universities and is currently program advisor for San Diego State University's Meeting and Event Certificate Program, one of the most successful professional programs in the university's history. Annette has delivered hundreds of keynotes and workshops on a variety of topics such as communication skills, branding and marketing, negotiation, and professional development. She was elected Instructor of the year at San Diego State University, and inducted into the Center for Business Intelligence's Circle of Excellence for her training and speaking. In 2018, she won the Coach Award for the Association of Women in Events, and in 2016, she was named to the MeetingsNet Changemakers list, and awarded Planner of the Year for Meeting Professionals International, San Diego.

"While Annette will be missed at PRA, she has been building her entire career for this moment at MPI," said Tony Lorenz, CMM, CEO of PRA. "As a veteran MPI volunteer leader and 25-year member, I appreciate and applaud the extraordinary value Annette will create for our industry at MPI. Brava!"

About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including more than 17,000 engaged members and its Plan Your Meetings audience. It has more than 70 chapters with members in 75 countries worldwide. "When we meet, we change the world." www.mpi.org

