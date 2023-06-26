Meeting Protocol Worldwide Appoints Paige Bingham as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting Protocol Worldwide, a family of market leading life science brands, today announced the appointment of Paige Bingham as Chief Executive Officer. Paige will succeed Pat Bingham, the company's Founder, and previous CEO, who is retiring after years of exceptional leadership.

"I am honored to lead Meeting Protocol Worldwide into its next phase of growth," commented Paige Bingham, CEO of Meeting Protocol Worldwide. "We have a long-standing commitment to excellence and innovation. I am dedicated to building on the company's strong foundation and reputation, including growing our technology and services within Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy. I look forward to honoring Pat's legacy of relentless customer service and creating order out of chaos."

"After years of dedicated service, I am delighted to be succeeded by Paige, who has been an integral part of our success in the company's significant expansion with our Scout Clinical and Atlas Clinical Academy divisions. Her strategic vision, industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment make her the ideal candidate to lead the company," said Pat Bingham.

Paige Bingham brings a strong reputation and a wealth of global pharmaceutical meeting planning experience with a proven track record of customer success to her new role. Having joined Meeting Protocol Worldwide in 1999, Paige played a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion into numerous countries by establishing the London office and growing the European market. After many years abroad, she returned to the Dallas headquarters, at which time she was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing with her a strong belief in cultural diversity and inclusivity. During her tenure as COO, Paige was instrumental in the creation of Scout Clinical, a market-leading patient reimbursement and concierge division. Through her passion for enhancing the patient experience she has driven adoption into the some of the Top 10 global pharmaceutical and contract research organizations. She also oversaw the development of Atlas Clinical Academy, the company's LMS technology platform.

About Meeting Protocol Worldwide

Meeting Protocol Worldwide is a family of brands providing full-service meeting planning for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry as well as clinical trial patient concierge travel and reimbursement services. For 28 years, Meeting Protocol Worldwide has been the preferred vendor for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies in the coordination of face-to-face, virtual, and on-demand meeting services. Scout Clinical offers a customizable solution of patient travel and reimbursement services, along with the award-winning technology, Scout Portal, to minimize patient attrition. Atlas Clinical Academy is a virtual environment for clinical trial collaboration and education that offers custom solutions to fit each clinical study's needs.

