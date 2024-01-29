MEETING PROTOCOL WORLDWIDE REBRANDS AS SCOUT

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting Protocol Worldwide, a leading provider of life sciences services for clinical trial patients and industry meetings, is excited to announce today's launch of a complete rebranding.

Under the new name of Scout, the company has unified its service offerings, formerly known as Meeting Protocol, Scout Clinical, and Atlas Clinical Academy. These trusted products and services are now:

  • Scout Meetings: Face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid life sciences industry meeting planning services.
  • Scout Clinical: Clinical trial patient travel and payment services with 24/7 live assistance and online platform.
  • Scout Academy: A secure, shared virtual environment for clinical research training, compliance, and collaboration.

Together, they form a comprehensive suite designed to support clinical trial collaboration and elevate the patient experience by making it easier to navigate the often-complex life sciences landscape.

This strategic rebrand follows a year of significant milestones. In 2023, Paige Bingham took the helm as CEO after founder Pat Bingham's retirement, and the company welcomed four dynamic new executives to our leadership team. The organization's dedication to improving patient experience and interaction earned Scout Clinical the prestigious 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Patient Portal. Scout's reputation for high-quality service was further reinforced when a top-five pharmaceutical company designated Scout Clinical as their preferred provider for clinical trial patient travel and payment services.

Scout's updated branding and website align with the company's strategic vision for growth and dedication to providing superior people-first services. The multi-phase rebrand, scheduled for completion by June 30, will not affect the company's operational structure or the quality of services provided. Scout will continue to deliver the excellence and innovation in service clients have come to expect from the Meeting Protocol Worldwide family of brands.

"Our rebranding as Scout signifies a new era of growth and commitment to making the complex easier, made possible by our decades of life sciences industry experience," says CEO Paige Bingham. "We're incredibly proud of our legacy and achievements under the Meeting Protocol Worldwide name, and even more excited about our future as Scout."

About Scout

Scout empowers the life sciences industry with people-first solutions: Scout Meetings, Scout Clinical, and Scout Academy. We specialize in face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid clinical meeting planning, patient payment, travel, and logistics support, and virtual collaboration and education. Since 1995, we have been a trusted partner excelling in customer service, regulatory compliance, and project delivery for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our deep understanding of international regulations and adaptable network of resources is built on operational experience in 108 countries. With white-glove attention to detail and a customizable, comprehensive range of services, Scout makes the complex easier. Learn more at scoutclinical.com.

