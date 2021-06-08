MeetingPackage Signs a Partnership With HotelPlanner and Increases Meeting Room & Event Space Distribution With Over 10 000 Channels

HELSINKI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through this partnership, MeetingPackage is now the official provider of instantly bookable meeting and event spaces for all HotelPlanner customers. Adding the capability to book meetings and events instantly—alongside the best group rates in the business—is a win-win value proposition for hotels, venues, event planners and corporate bookers.

MeetingPackage—which was named 2021's Best Group Sourcing and RFP software by Hotel Tech Report—is a self-service, cloud-based, no-code platform that automates all M&E sales and operations for hotels and venues.

MeetingPackage

"This partnership is a big milestone for us as we push forward in our mission to become the first channel manager solution for meetings and event spaces," says Joonas Ahola, Founder & CEO, MeetingPackage. "Hotels and venues shouldn't have to create multiple accounts for all sorts of different portals and marketplaces, or sort through RFP spam. We couldn't have asked for a better partner than HotelPlanner. Giving event spaces one central profile with real-time availability on the world's biggest travel sites is a game changer."

Ahola continues, "The need for automation in our space is unrelenting, and there's no other way to improve the customer experience while retaining margins and efficiencies for the venue. With our two-way integrations to major Sales & Catering and Property Management Solutions full automation and instant booking can truly be achieved."

Traditionally, the hospitality industry has managed sales and operations manually, relying on lengthy email exchanges and RFPs. The COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted the need for more efficient sales processes.

"Allowing our customers to book meeting rooms directly online will deliver huge cost reductions and time savings," says Bas Lemmens, Managing Director, HotelPlanner. "We're delighted to formalize our partnership with MeetingPackage. We know what it takes to provide a world-class booking service and we can help relieve any stress that may come with large event or group bookings. Working together with MeetingPackage, we will win the trust of more customers by providing them with an easy, available and customer-friendly booking solution within all our partner websites. The integration work has already started, and we expect to go live by the year end of 2021."

