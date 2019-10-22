Meetings and Emails May Be Costing Your Organization Millions of Dollars

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Gemini , an employee productivity consulting and training company that works with Fortune 500 companies to improve workplace efficiency, has launched a FREE service for companies to assess how much time and resource dollars are being spent on activities such as emails and meetings. The service includes the delivery of recommendations and steps on how to be more efficient and save money.

Save Your Company's Money and your Employees' Time

The service involves a 10-minute online, anonymous employee survey asking teams about their email habits and meeting activities. Paru Radia, COO of Double Gemini says, "Our clients are often shocked to learn the cost implications of having inefficient meetings and dealing with their inbox. Both activities usually take up over 50% of most people's workday. For departments, or companies with over 400 employees, the cost to the business in resource hours is millions of dollars."

A client, Anjna Rughani, Global Head of Talent Development at WorldFirst said, "Double Gemini asked questions no one ever thinks to ask, and gave us insights into where our organization spend their time and how much it costs us. This helped us prioritize our training spend in the areas which would create the biggest impact and behavior change for the business and our people."

The simple survey asks specific and pertinent questions around the number of emails sent and received per day, time spent on email, hours spent in meetings, structure of meetings, level of multi-tasking and engagement during meetings and more. The results and recommendations report helps Double Gemini's clients understand what specific changes they need to make to save time and money.

Prasanth Nair, CEO of Double Gemini says, "We believe that productive people do better things for themselves, their families, their workplaces, and the world at large. Organizations regularly ask where they should look to make the biggest impact, so we advise them to look at where their employees spend most of their time. The results from our survey often show that for companies with over 500 office staff, millions of dollars are wasted in resource time per year."

The FREE survey is customized to suit its audience and the results are split by job band, location, department, and team. Following the delivery of the free Productivity Assessment report, Double Gemini offers in-person, interactive workshops and consulting services that transform organizational cultures with regards to email and meeting habits, saving employee time, lowering stress, and saving money for organizations.

To learn more about Double Gemini's FREE Productivity Assessment, visit www.doublegemini.com/productivity-assessment .

About Double Gemini:

Established in 2000, Double Gemini provides email, meeting, and project productivity training and cultural transformation services to corporate clients worldwide. Headquartered in New York City, Double Gemini takes a holistic view of common workspace activities and delivers methodologies to improve productivity, communication, and lower stress. To learn more visit www.doublegemini.com.

