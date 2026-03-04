MeetKai and GSMA Present ModelChorus at MWC26 Barcelona

New global platform enables users to prompt and evaluate AI Models for under-resourced languages and regional dialects

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai Inc. and the GSMA today announced their collaboration to launch ModelChorus, a new online platform designed to help mobile operators, model developers, and ecosystem partners evaluate language models and accelerate deployment of language ready AI across real world networks and devices. Visitors to MWC26 Barcelona can experience ModelChorus at the GSMA Pavilion in Hall 4 (Stand 4F30) at Fira Barcelona Gran Via or visit an alpha version of ModelChorus at www.modelchorus.com.

ModelChorus is intended to provide side by side model testing, real time leaderboards, and private "sovereign sandboxes" that enable operators to assess model performance against their specific language, regulations, and market requirements. The platform will also support the creation of high-quality benchmark test sets for low resource languages and regional dialects, including real world conditions such as speech to text noise, code switching, and cultural nuance.

A core focus of ModelChorus is hardware aware evaluation, measuring not only accuracy but also latency, memory footprint, and efficiency metrics relevant to mobile, edge, and operator environments. ModelChorus will also support post training and fine-tuning workflows that turn preference feedback and error logs into training signals, helping participants align models to target markets and operational constraints.

VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator ("VEON"), will be the first mobile operator to join ModelChorus, bringing real operator requirements and market conditions into the platform from day one.

"ModelChorus is about making language AI measurable, comparable, and deployable in the environments that matter, on real operator networks and real devices," said James Kaplan, CEO & Co-Founder of MeetKai. "We are building a practical standard for how the world assesses language model readiness, especially for underserved languages and dialects."

"Operators are looking for trusted, repeatable ways to evaluate AI performance in the languages and conditions their customers actually use," said Louis Powell, GSMA Director of AI Technologies. "ModelChorus will help the industry move from claims to evidence, bringing operators together with model developers to strengthen linguistic coverage, improve performance on device and at the edge, and accelerate responsible adoption across markets."

"AI adoption at operator scale requires transparent, repeatable execution, not demos," said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON. "By joining ModelChorus first, we are helping set a practical benchmark for what model readiness looks like across real networks, real devices, and the languages our customers use every day."

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a Sovereign AI company specializing in post training optimization, local language reasoning models, and national AI platforms. Its flagship MKA1 Platform enables governments, enterprises, and consumers to build and operate fully sovereign AI ecosystems with data control, localization, and long term value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.We invite you to find out more at www.gsma.com

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and over 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

SOURCE MeetKai