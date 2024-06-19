MeetRecord Raises $2.7 Million to Enhance Revenue Automation for Service Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetRecord, a leading Revenue Automation Platform specifically designed for the service sector, today announced it has successfully secured $2.7 million in Pre-Series A funding. This investment round was led by SWC Global, a venture capital fund based in Singapore, with additional support from existing investor All In Capital.

Sales Coaching Automation using AI

MeetRecord's innovative platform utilizes AI to analyze conversation data across various communication channels, such as emails and calls. This allows the company to offer personalized coaching programs and implement automated call-scoring systems that have proven to save time and improve efficiency significantly.

"Service businesses, including law firms, financial advisory services, fitness consultants, and homecare providers, have been looking for tailored solutions that cater to their unique needs. Unlike other platforms that target the enterprise or tech-centric markets, MeetRecord provides a customized experience that effectively addresses the gap in the service industry," stated Snehal Nimje, Co-founder & CEO MeetRecord.

One of the notable advantages of MeetRecord's platform is its deal intelligence capability, which delivers distinct insights to Chief Revenue Officers (CROs). "These insights include monitoring market trends, analyzing competitor perceptions, and identifying successful patterns to expedite deal closure," said Sachin Sinha, the sales head at MeetRecord.

According to Chris Collins from TopDogLaw, "The automated scoring system has cut down the time managers spent by 90%, enabling more effective call monitoring and coaching." MeetRecord's technology is also highly regarded by its clients for ensuring standard adherence and managing timelines efficiently during customer interactions. Alex Harmozi, from GymLaunch, shared that "MeetRecord is integral for their team of over 40 members, enhancing process compliance and customer engagement."

"We expect strong growth in the conversation intelligence market as companies aim to enhance their sales efficiency. MeetRecord, with its innovative focus on revenue automation, has developed a top-tier product that delivers significant value. We are confident in their path to market leadership and are excited to support their continued growth." - Tuck Lye Koh, Founding Partner, SWC Global

With this latest round of funding, MeetRecord is poised to further its mission of empowering revenue teams with AI-enhanced tools, allowing them to focus more on sales and customer engagement with enhanced visibility into their operations.

For more information, visit https://www.meetrecord.com

About MeetRecord

MeetRecord's Revenue Intelligence Solution empowers Sales teams with streamlined deal flow, intuitive pipeline visualization, and personalized AI coaching. It enhances sales collaboration, accelerates deal conversion, offers visibility into conversations, and provides comprehensive deal summaries, ensuring peak performance.

About SWC

SWC is a global venture capital firm based in Singapore. We have invested in some of the leading companies, including over 40 unicorns and 12 decacorns. We also invest in founders to help them build disruptive technologies or business models in emerging megatrends.

