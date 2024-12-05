MeetRecord Unveils Revenue Intelligence 2.0, Built for Growing Companies

AI-Powered Capabilities to Uncover Deal Risks, Enhance Team Performance, and Accelerate Sales Cycles

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetRecord, a revenue intelligence solution, has analyzed over 13 million sales calls to identify critical challenges faced by sales teams, including missed follow-ups, deal blockers, and ineffective coaching practices—factors responsible for 35% of lost deals. To address these pain points, MeetRecord has introduced its enhanced platform, offering actionable insights, precise deal analysis, and tools to help teams close deals faster and more efficiently.

MeetRecord Capabilities

Built to Redefine Sales Effectiveness

"Our customers see MeetRecord as a breakthrough in identifying sales opportunities and mitigating risks—helping them refine strategies and close more deals," said Paras Jain, Co-founder of MeetRecord.

The platform offers advanced capabilities tailored to the needs of modern sales teams:

Empower Team Collaboration : Customize workspaces to streamline sales processes and ensure sensitive data stays private.

: Customize workspaces to streamline sales processes and ensure sensitive data stays private. Optimize Deal Management : Gain crystal-clear visibility into your pipeline with Deal Boards designed for complex workflows.

: Gain crystal-clear visibility into your pipeline with Deal Boards designed for complex workflows. Drive Team Performance : Use coaching insights to identify high performers, refine strategies, and benchmark progress effectively.

: Use coaching insights to identify high performers, refine strategies, and benchmark progress effectively. Smarter Win/Loss analysis: Leverage advanced analytics to uncover patterns from your winning deals and replicate them across your teams.

"Sales teams today need more than just activity tracking; they need clear, actionable insights to navigate complex sales cycles," said Snehal Nimje, CEO of MeetRecord. "With MeetRecord, we surface hidden deal risks, provide next-step recommendations, and deliver the clarity teams need to align their strategies and improve win rates. It's a platform designed to make smarter sales decisions achievable at every level."

MeetRecord is already delivering impactful results for global organizations. "MeetRecord has made it easier for our team to understand and address customer challenges. By providing insights into customer conversations, it helps leadership, marketing, and SDRs stay aligned and focused on driving better outcomes," said Tanner K., Head of Sales. "It also transformed our onboarding process—new hires quickly understood the nuances of our sales approach by accessing a library of recorded calls and learning from AI-generated feedback on call strengths and areas for improvement."

The enhanced MeetRecord platform is now available and trusted by leading brands across SaaS, manufacturing, and finance.

For more information, visit https://www.meetrecord.com

About MeetRecord

MeetRecord's Revenue Intelligence Solution empowers Sales teams with streamlined deal flow, intuitive pipeline visualization, and personalized AI coaching. It enhances sales collaboration, accelerates deal conversion, offers visibility into conversations, and provides comprehensive deal summaries, ensuring peak performance.

