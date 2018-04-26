MeetTheWorld.com provides free one-on-one video, audio and text

Previous global sites provided their services for a price, or the services were limited to a small range of countries. MeetTheWorld.com is providing their main services for free, and it also includes PC and mobile video and audio chatting programs as well.

MeetTheWorld.com was designed to allow communication and friendship between different people worldwide, to follow trends, and was created to contribute towards sharing multicultural friendships and connections.

Sharing the company's philosophy of making friends with anyone from around the world through appropriate and accurate communicative access, MeetTheWorld.com is aiming to become the next generation social media hub such as Facebook, not just another global chatting websites.

It's simple to sign up to become a free member on MeetTheWorld.com's "make new friends" website. New users can join, after that users can choose from a range of different interests such as sports, music, travel, food and drinks, entertainment, history, literature, cars, romance and art to start building relationships with people who share common interests.

Users can choose to talk with people who share not only similar interests but other social categories and topics of discussions such as politics, religiosity, the LGBT community and traveling companions, etc. They can also filter their wish lists by counties and areas to add new friends from those areas.

Jaehoon Park, a spokesperson from MeetTheWorld.com said "We will continue to provide a top quality service to give the world a free platform that encourages world-wide connections between people, to help share and support the different cultural aspects and interests." The spokesperson also added "We would like people to use MeetTheWorld.com to broaden their perspectives by communicating with people from all corners of the globe".

Visit MeetTheWorld.com's main website to find out how to sign up for their free membership and for further information.

