Mega 96.3FM Announces One of the Most Anticipated Events of the Summer with "Megaton Summer Concert Series"

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LaMusica App, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQB: SBSAA) and Los Angeles' #1 Party Station, KXOL Mega 96.3FM always trending, will kick off the summer with one of the most highly anticipated concerts of 2019 - "Megaton Summer Concert Series" presented by Michelob Ultra and Adrianna's Insurance®. SBS stands at the forefront of supporting the new generation of Latinx artists such as Jon Z, Lyanno, Eladio Carrion alongside established sensations Zion y Lennox, De La Ghetto, and Jowell y Randy.

The first Megaton event will be a show never seen before where the audience can experience new performers on stage for the first time ever in Los Angeles. This Latin celebration will take place, Saturday July 13th, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles California.

The second "Megaton Summer Concert Series" night presented by Mega 96.3FM will be on Saturday August 31st, 2019 at the same venue and include performances by J Alvarez, Sebastián Yatra, Jory Boy, Alex Rose and special guest Mariah.

The full artist line-up was announced on Mega 96.3FM and across social media platforms. In addition to live performances, "Megaton Summer Concert Series" will also feature interactive experiences provided by Mega 96.3FM's brand partners during night one and night two. Fans have the opportunity to win tickets by listening to Mega 96.3FM in Los Angeles.

"I am very excited to offer the Megaton series as a platform to breakout up-and-coming talent in the LA market. My plan is to expand the series to include more nights and launch these rising stars on the road to the Calibash stage. And of course, I want our audience to dance and have a good time! ," said Alessandra Alarcon President of SBS Entertainment.

The "Megaton Concert Series" is Mega 96.3FM's kick off to summer music fun in LA. "Megaton Concert Series" Presented by LaMusica App is part of SBS Entertainment's roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized concert events including CALIBASH, the biggest concert event in radio history, which features A-list artists across every music genre on one stage; generating Millions on social media impressions.

"Megaton Concert Series" Presented by Mega 96.3FM and LaMusica App is an SBS Entertainment production. The event will be sponsored by Michelob Ultra and Adriana's Insurance Services and more to be announced.

For news and information about the 2019 "Megaton Concert Series" visit https://mega963fm.lamusica.com/ or follow #Megaton2019 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

*Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc:

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT SBS:

Vladimir Gomez

VP, Corporate Communications

vgomez@sbscorporate.com

(786) 394-9000 Ext. 1144

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS)

Related Links

http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com

