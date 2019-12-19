MEGA Issues Annual Transparency Report

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGA The Privacy Company today issued its fifth annual Transparency Report.

Stephen Hall, Executive Chairman of MEGA, said "MEGA has zero tolerance for illegal activity so it acts promptly for breaches of its Terms of Service. The Transparency Report demonstrates that MEGA achieves the highest levels of compliance with regulatory requirements."

The report details copyright takedown activity and user account suspensions for repeat infringement, together with account closures for public shares of illegal files. Full details are available at https://mega.nz/Mega_Transparency_Report_201909.pdf and https://mega.nz/blog_59

In 2013 MEGA pioneered user-controlled end-to-end encryption through a web browser. It provides the same zero-knowledge security for its cloud storage and chat, whether through a web browser, mobile app, sync app or command line tool. MEGA The Privacy Company provides Privacy by Design.

As all files uploaded to MEGA are fully encrypted, their contents can't be read or accessed in any manner by MEGA. Files can only be decrypted by the original uploader through a logged-in account, or by other parties who have been provided with file/folder keys generated by the account user.

About MEGA

MEGA's end-to-end encrypted cloud storage and chat service has stored more than 66 billion files for over 160 million users in 250 countries / territories.

MEGA is accessible in multiple languages from desktop (Windows, macOS and Linux) and Android / iOS mobile apps.

User files are stored in secure facilities in Europe or in countries (such as New Zealand) that the European Commission has determined to have an adequate level of protection under Article 45 of the GDPR, depending where the user based. No user files are stored in, or made available from, the United States of America.

MEGA The Privacy Company was architected around the simple fact that cryptography, for it to be accepted and used, must not interfere with usability. MEGA is accessible without prior software installs and remains the only cloud storage provider with browser-based high-performance end-to-end encryption. Today, millions of business and personal users rely on MEGA to securely and reliably store and serve petabytes of data. We believe that this success is the result of MEGA's low barrier to entry to a more secure cloud.

