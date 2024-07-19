Mega Matrix Announced that Emotional Storm, "My Husband is a Big Shot", Unveiling the Veil of Love, Betrayal, and Revenge, Quietly Strikes on July 19 at FlexTV!

Underneath the halo of love are often hidden the deepest wounds... Selena Lane, a girl who has suffered bullying from her family since childhood, should have had the shining moment of her life on her wedding day, but it accidentally became the starting point for the collapse of her emotional world. Her husband's betrayal was like a sharp dagger mercilessly stabbing her heart, bringing indescribable pain. In her moment of despair, Selena happened to encounter the unfamiliar driver Robert, and sought his help. Robert's appearance was not only an unexpected redemption, but also marked the beginning of her new life...

"My Husband is a Big Shot" is not only a romantic short drama with ups and downs, but also an exploration of traditional and modern values. The actress portrayed Selena's emotions with delicate acting skills, growing from a helpless bride to an independent woman, every glance reveals her inner resilience and indomitability. As the plot unfolds, with Robert's help, Selena starts actively seeking change. No longer a passive victim of familial bullying, she knows how to utilize tactics to protect herself and fight back against those who once harmed her...

The release of the short drama "My Husband is a Big Shot", a masterpiece of craftsmanship, embodies the dedication and sincerity of all the staff behind the scenes. The director, with his unique artistic insight, meticulously sculpts each frame, striking a delicate balance that maintains the series' fluidity while enriching the visuals with profound emotional depth. The production team has demonstrated a high level of professionalism, striving for perfection in every detail, from the careful arrangement of scenes to meticulous attention to clothing styling, all reflecting the ultimate pursuit of quality.

MPU operates the world's leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV through Yuder Pte. Ltd., its indirect majority-controlled subsidiary, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering six language versions including English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. "My Husband is a Big Shot" will premiere on FlexTV on July 19th. The emotional storm in the drama seems to be a true portrayal everyone may encounter. Sweetness and bitterness, trust and doubt, loyalty and betrayal all involuntarily draw the audience into their emotional journeys as they watch, breathing the same air and sharing the fate of the characters in the drama. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

