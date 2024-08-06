Mega Matrix Announced that I Will Love You Forever, Until the End of My Life: Heart-Wrenching Love Story "Stitches of Regret: The Mistaken Heartbeat", Was First Released on August 2 at FlexTV

Love, as one of the most complex and profound emotions in human existence, often accompanies devotion, sacrifice, and loyalty. Yet, when love faces trials, we cannot help but ask: what is love truly? Is it blind dependence or rational choice? Is it an eternal commitment or emotions that change with circumstances? Evelyn Donovan and Erik Wolfe were childhood sweethearts, but their married life did not continue the sweetness of their early days. Evelyn Donovan was diagnosed with a serious illness, and Erik Wolfe received his devastating health news, along with significant debts. To secure Evelyn Donovan's future and prevent the debts from burdening her, Erik Wolfe chose to conceal his illness. He even pretended to have an affair, determined to divorce Evelyn Donovan, whom he deeply loves...

"Stitches of Regret: The Mistaken Heartbeat" not only boasts a gripping storyline, but also gathers a highly skilled team behind the scenes. The director meticulously crafts each shot, balancing exquisite background settings without overshadowing the main focus. The lighting is carefully handled to highlight facial expressions while minimizing potential noise issues during post-production, greatly enhancing the viewers' viewing experience. The production team demonstrated exceptional professionalism in casting, undergoing multiple rounds of submissions and rigorous selection to choose the most suitable actors for each role, ensuring every scene portrays genuine emotions.

MPU operates the world's leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV through Yuder Pte. Ltd., its indirect majority-controlled subsidiary, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering six language versions including English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. On FlexTV, we cordially invite you to explore the essence of love in "Stitches of Regret: The Mistaken Heartbeat". From the hazy acquaintance of first encounters to the profound understanding and companionship of souls; from the sweet and romantic moments of love to walking hand in hand into the sacred bond of marriage; and then, facing life's unpredictable challenges—tests of severe illness, burdensome debts, the temptation of the opposite sex, and struggles and choices on the brink of marriage. Ultimately, perhaps even confronting the painful farewell least desired in life. Each scene reflects a profound reflection on human nature, love, and the essence of life. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

#Childhood Sweethearts# #Short Drama# #FlexTV# #MPU#

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; ; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

X (f/k/a Twitter): twitter.com/MegaMatrixMPU Facebook: facebook.com/megamatrixmpu facebook.com/flextvus LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/megamatrixmpu TikTok: tiktok.com/@flextv_english YouTube: youtube.com/@FlexTV_English

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

SOURCE Mega Matrix Corp.