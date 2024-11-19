Mega Matrix Announced that the English Version of Short Drama "When My Son Choose His Wife" Premiered on FlexTV on November 19

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that the English version of the emotional short drama When My Son Choose His Wife is now available on FlexTV, its world-leading short drama streaming platform. Set against the glamorous backdrop of a wealthy family, a meticulously planned wedding unveils hidden truths beneath the surface.

Hazel, a prominent business magnate in Jiangcheng, postpones her medical treatment for her son Evan's wedding, only to be drawn into an elaborate scheme orchestrated by her future daughter-in-law, Layla. Mistaking Hazel as a threat to her marriage, Layla publicly confronts her during the wedding, leaving Hazel humiliated. Swayed by Layla's sweet words, Evan misunderstands his mother deeply, causing their relationship to deteriorate to an all-time low.

As Hazel's health worsens, she longs for her son's understanding and support but is met with Evan's indifference. Manipulated by Layla, Evan continually disappoints Hazel until she decides to sever ties with her son and cut off his financial support. Stripped of his wealthy status, Evan finally sees Layla's true colors and regrets his actions.

MPU operates the world's leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering multiple language versions such as English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. The English version of When My Son Choose His Wife premiered on November 19, exploring profound themes of family, love, and humanity. This gripping drama delves into love and pain, trust and betrayal, where every choice shapes destinies. To discover more exciting series, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io .

Key Metrics

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our total active users (TAU), total paying users (TPU), average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per active user (ARPU), and average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per paying user (ARPPU), are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define an active user as a user who has downloaded and opened the FlexTV app at least once. We define a paying user as a user who has registered for a membership or has topped up, provided a method of payment, and is entitled to access FlexTV services (this membership or topping up does not include participation in free trials or other promotional offers extended by FlexTV to new users). We define ARPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each active user in one quarter. We define ARPPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each paying user in one quarter. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that ARPU best reflects our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

