Mega Matrix Announces that the Romantic Comedy Drama "Tears After 'I Do'" to Be Launched on November 26

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that it is set to debut the urban romantic comedy Tears After 'I Do' on November 26th on FlexTV, its globally leading short-form drama streaming platform. This series promises audiences a rollercoaster love story filled with humor and warmth, blending unexpected twists with a romantic ambiance.

The story unfolds five years after Jace, at his mother's request, enters a nominal marriage with Audrey, the daughter of his mother's late best friend, only to impulsively leave the country soon after. Now a successful figure, Jace returns home and unknowingly crosses paths with Audrey, who works as a designer at HyperMode Designs, a company he is now set to finance. As they spend more time together, they begin to feel a mutual attraction, yet a series of misunderstandings and external meddling keep their true relationship from coming to light.

Through the contrasting personalities of Jace and Audrey, along with their undeniable chemistry, Tears After 'I Do' invites viewers into their unique journey. With soft lighting, low contrast, and warm tones, the director creates a lighthearted viewing experience, giving audiences both visual and emotional delight.

MPU operates the world's leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering multiple language versions such as English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. With its global premiere on November 26th, Tears After 'I Do' brings a unique narrative and cinematic appeal, inviting viewers to experience the power of love, resilience, and the pursuit of true happiness amid challenges. To discover more exciting series, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io .

