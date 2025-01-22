Mega Matrix Inc. Announced that FlexTV and Telkomsel Launch the FlexTV Premium Bundling Package, Offering Affordable Vertical Short Drama Content in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) announced that its globally leading short drama streaming platform, FlexTV has teamed up with Telkomsel, Indonesia's leading telecommunications provider, last week to introduce the FlexTV Premium Bundling Package. This innovative offering aims to bring high-quality vertical short drama content to Indonesian audiences in an affordable and convenient way.

Yucheng Hu, Chief Executive Officer of MPU FlexTV, remarked, "This collaboration marks an important milestone for FlexTV in Indonesia, broadening our audience and solidifying our position as the premier platform for vertical-screen content. Through this partnership with Telkomsel, we are proud to offer engaging digital entertainment tailored to the preferences of Indonesian viewers."

Lesley Simpson, VP of Digital Lifestyle at Telkomsel, commented, "Telkomsel as Indonesia's leading digital telecommunications provider is committed to provide the most comprehensive digital entertainment solutions that is beneficial to our customers. By collaborating with FlexTV, we offer an affordable and rich digital entertainment experience, enhanced with special data privileges."

The FlexTV Premium Bundling Package is priced at Rp77,000, providing customers with a 30-day FlexTV subscription and a special 6 GB data quota. This package opens the door to a wide variety of short drama genres, from heartwarming romance to thrilling mysteries and captivating fantasies. Popular titles available on FlexTV include Love by Confinement, The Bride of The Wolf King, Mr. Williams! Madame is Dying, and The Security Guard is a Trillionaire. Customers can easily purchase the package via the MyTelkomsel app, UMB *363#, mobile phone counters, retail stores, or e-commerce platforms.

Once purchased, customers will receive an SMS with a link to log in to the FlexTV app or website. Telkomsel reminds customers to be cautious of potential fraud and avoid sharing OTP codes or personal information, as well as being wary of suspicious links posing as Telkomsel.

In addition to the Premium Bundling Package, customers can purchase Coins to unlock premium content on FlexTV. Starting from Rp20,000 for 500 Coins, each purchase comes with an additional 3 GB of data, providing greater flexibility for customers to enjoy their favorite content.

This collaboration between FlexTV and Telkomsel is further supported by TelkomMetra, with content acquisition and distribution services provided by its strategic business unit, MetraMediaHub. MetraMediaHub ensures seamless access to FlexTV services for Telkomsel users and will explore local short drama productions to diversify entertainment offerings.

FlexTV is available in over 100 countries and offers content in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Indonesian, Chinese, Thai, Arabic, Spanish, and French. With over 140,000 drama episodes, FlexTV continues to delight drama enthusiasts worldwide.

For more details about the FlexTV Premium Bundling Package, please visit telkomsel.com/video/flextv

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd.. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

About Telkomsel ( www.telkomsel.com )

Telkomsel is the leading digital telecommunications service provider in the region, empowering Indonesians to make better today and excellent tomorrow by delivering innovative and superior connectivity, services, and solutions for everyone, every household, and every business, to achieve more. Aligned with Indonesia's spirit for digitalizing the nation, Telkomsel plays a pivotal role as the largest provider of convergence services, consistently expanding its 4G network coverage, developing 5G technology, and implementing the latest fixed broadband technology to enhance customer experience quality. Additionally, Telkomsel is evolving its digital services portfolio, encompassing Digital Lifestyle, Digital Advertising, Digital Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. With 29 years of establishment, Telkomsel operates with support from over 269,000 BTS and serves more than 158.4 million mobile customers and over 9.4 million fixed broadband customers (IndiHome-B2C) across the nation. In pursuit of sustainable corporate operations, Telkomsel also upholds ESG principles to generate positive impacts on the corporate ecosystem. More information and customer services are available through the website: www.telkomsel.com, Facebook.com/Telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, Instagram @telkomsel, and Telkomsel's virtual assistant on the MyTelkomsel application.

Telkomsel Media Contact:

Saki H. Bramono

Vice President of Corporate Communications & Social Responsibility

[email protected]

About TelkomMetra

PT Multimedia Nusantara (TelkomMetra) is a strategic holding company in Indonesia specializing in digital solutions and multimedia services. As part of the Telkom Group, TelkomMetra is committed to supporting digital transformation by providing innovative solutions through its subsidiaries and strategic business units focusing on B2B Digital Health, Digital Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and Digital Media services. With a vision to become a trusted leader in business portfolio management, TelkomMetra emphasizes meticulous and sustainable investment strategies to optimize its business portfolio, create long-term value, and strengthen its position in the digital ecosystem.

TelkomMetra Media Contact:

Iin Kusumastiwi

Group Head of MetraMediaHub

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to establish the investment fund with 9 Yards Communications under the memorandum of understanding; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company's predecessor, Mega Matrix Corp., with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

SOURCE Mega Matrix Inc.