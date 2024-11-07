Mega Matrix Inc. Announced that It Was Awarded the 2024 "Outstanding Pan-Entertainment Product" at the 5th GICC

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU) today announced that on November 6, at the 5th Global Internet CEO Conference (GICC) hosted by Sailing Global, Mega Matrix (NYSE: MPU) and its streaming platform FlexTV were honored with the Gloden Sail Award for "Outstanding Pan-Entertainment Product" in 2024. MPU also presented its achievements and insights in the short drama market and product development, sharing its methodology for creating hit content.

The Golden Sail Award recognizes companies excelling in the global market, focusing on long-term development, and making significant contributions in product innovation and technological advancement. This award is not only a testament to FlexTV's remarkable success in the pan-entertainment field but also highlights its expertise in short-form content production, distribution, and marketing, as well as MPU's market influence.

During discussions at the GICC, Lancy Wu, Investment Director at MPU, provided valuable insights into "Global Reach of Short Dramas: The Rise of Vertical Screen Content." Based on industry data, she forecasted that the global short-form drama market would expand to $36 billion within three years, with substantial growth potential in international markets. She noted that user numbers are tripling each quarter, signaling strong demand and an undersupplied market. As the first NYSE-listed "short drama stock," MPU's streaming platform FlexTV is dedicated to the content of short drama content, covering over 100 countries and offering content in all major languages. FlexTV aims to seize this trend, positioning itself as a global leader in the era of vertical screen entertainment.

Lancy Wu further analyzed the top three themes for popular content: love, identity, and wealth. She discussed the importance of emotional resonance, narrative shifts, a return to positive themes, and simple value aspirations from a psychological perspective. Wu emphasized that catering to current audience demands, strategically utilizing tried-and-true storytelling methods, precisely managing information density, and capturing the resonance of targeted demographics are crucial to creating hit content.

With the successful conclusion of this year's GICC, the exchange and insights shared among participating companies have contributed valuable momentum to the globalization of the pan-entertainment industry. MPU and its platform FlexTV will continue to leverage their expertise and market influence to deliver high-quality content to a global audience, aiming for greater breakthroughs in the short drama and pan-entertainment sector. They are poised to drive innovation, industry growth, and lead the sector towards a brighter future.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSEAMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

SOURCE Mega Matrix Inc.