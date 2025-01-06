Mega Matrix Inc. Announced that the English Version of "Drink Me, Keep Me, Cut Me" Premiered on FlexTV

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) announced that its globally renowned short drama streaming platform, FlexTV, premiered short drama Drink Me, Keep Me, Cut Me, the English adaptation of <无心之术>, offering audiences a delicate portrayal of two hearts entangled in a chessboard of love and lies, where subtle maneuvers reveal intentional strategies.

The story begins with a passionate one-night encounter between businesswoman Sarah and bartender Blake. Sarah proposes an enticing deal: she offers to pay Blake a handsome salary to become her live-in partner, ostensibly to help cover his "sister's" medical expenses. However, Sarah harbors a hidden agenda—she needs Blake's kidney to save her brother Noah, who suffers from end-stage renal disease.

While Blake seems lured by Sarah's wealth, he too harbors a secret. The "sister" he claims to be helping is actually Emma, his childhood sweetheart, who he says is battling leukemia. But the truth is even more intricate: Emma fabricated her illness to justify her relationship with Sarah's affluent brother, Noah, hoping Blake would give up on her out of despair.

As the plot unfolds, Sarah takes Blake abroad, where Emma, caring for Noah, reunites with Blake. The web of lies and secrets begins to unravel, bringing the characters' true emotions and complex relationships to light.

The English version of Drink Me, Keep Me, Cut Me captivates audiences with its intricate emotional entanglements and unexpected plot twists. Delving into themes of love, family, and trust, the series offers more than just a compelling narrative—it's a profound exploration of human nature. As each character's secrets come to light, viewers will witness their struggles to navigate the delicate balance between deception and truth. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd.. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

