Mega Million Dollar Kentucky Horse Farm, Iconic Adena Springs, To Be Sold. Global Marketing Campaign is Announced at FASIG-TIPTON Night of the Stars November Sale Event, Lexington, KY.

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a part of The Stronach Group's internationally renowned breeding and training business, Adena Springs Farm, located in Paris, Kentucky, served as a cornerstone to the company's formerly integrated breeding and training operations in Ontario, Florida and elsewhere. The hands-on visionary of the complex, Mr. Frank Stronach, purchased the land in 2005 and built a state-of-the-art facility on the 2300-acre property that opened in 2007, capable of handling over 1000 horses.

Icon Global' s Bernard Uechtritz said, "We are delighted to make this early campaign announcement on behalf of our client, The Stronach Group, and are truly honored and privileged to be able to do so at this year's FASIG-TIPTON illustrious Night of the Stars November Sale event. The Adena Springs contributions, records, awards, and innovations to the Thoroughbred racing industry internationally are incredible and, in some cases, unsurpassed in the annuals of modern racing history. This farm is one of the two largest of its kind under one fence in the Lexington Bluegrass, the other is the renowned Winstar Farms in Versailles, owned by a Texan.

Although the complex was originally built for Thoroughbred breeding operations, its world-class infrastructure is multifaceted, versatile, and can easily convert to any equestrian discipline showplace, a horse park or even a co-op operation with central amenities. The farm is also easily subdivided into several smaller tracts for cohesive or separate ownerships along with private access. We will be offering the property in several parcel and custom parcel combinations. The market is very strong right now for all sizes of horse farm property, and even as we now prepare the farm for showings, we have early interest as word has gotten out. We will soon be announcing our Kentucky representative team as we progress towards making the farm and data room available for qualified buyer viewing and negotiations."

All media credits to Icon Global

Webpage:

https://www.icon.global/adena-springs

Video:

https://vimeo.com/643543019

Photos | Credit Icon Global:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1eu44vbxdch0vtw/AACQHKUTnnrqi4Pq4-fGQxHKa?dl=0

About Icon Global

https://issuu.com/icon66/docs/ig_issuu_2021_marketing_pack_p1?fr=sMjJkMzMzMjkw

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for unique, high-end properties globally. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The largest ranch in North America under one contiguous fence, in a world record sale that still stands today. The firm's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled. Icon Global is an independently licensed and internationally connected full-service brokerage firm.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com .

For media inquiries, questions and interviews, contact [email protected] or 214-855-4000

SOURCE Icon Global Group