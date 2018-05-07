Walnut Bottom Gulf, 920 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, earns a $10,000 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

More than 19,200 other PA Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including 4,544 tickets purchased with Megaplier that won prizes multiplied by four. Players should check every ticket, every time.

After Friday's $143 million (annuity value) jackpot was won in Ohio, the Mega Millions jackpot reset to an estimated annuity value of $40 million for the Tuesday, May 8, drawing. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit palottery.com for details on how to play.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Cumberland County won more than $42.4 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $14.1 million in Lottery funds.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lottery Media Relations, 717-702-8008

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mega-millions-ticket-worth-4-million-sold-in-carlisle-300643563.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Lottery

Related Links

http://www.palottery.com

