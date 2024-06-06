Mega Models client Maria Klaumann caught in campaign in NY

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Model Maria Klaumann, one of fashion's new generation, was spotted in New York during the production of the new campaign for wellness brand Yoga - Alo Yoga - which has more than 50 stores in the United States and a growing presence in the European market. Photographed by Sebastian Sabal, Klaumann showed off her talent with the brand's sporty looks.

Brazilian model campaigning on the streets of NY

Represented by Lions Management (NY) and Mega Models (Brazil), Klaumann, a revelation just over three years ago, has been consolidating her position on the international fashion scene. She has recently worked for Michael Kors and Replay and has been on the cover of publications such as Vogue Portugal and Brazil, The Magazine Germany and Harper's Bazaar Brazil.

SOURCE Mega Models