Mega Rail Facility to Serve the Port of Houston Ready for Occupancy

Building II is move in ready with 7,500 SF of office space, 45,000 lb. levelers on each door, warehouse lighting installed, building management systems, pop-up towers for equipment and dual rail service to both UP and BNSF.

Cedar Port Logistics Center Building I, an 800,405 SF rail service building, was completed in 2022 and is 100% leased to Plastic Express for plastic resin export.

Cedar Port Logistics Center is a $150 M development by Capital Development Partners with institutional partners for long term investment which consists of 1,600,810 SF on 90 acres of land.

Cedar Port Logistics Center, Building II is being marketed by Ryan Byrd and John Nicholson at Colliers International Houston.

"We are excited to offer this premier rail-served building in the Houston Gateway to serve the Port of Houston and the dynamic Houston industrial real estate market. Capital Development Partners will continue to develop and invest in the Port of Houston."

-John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners

About Capital Development Partners

Capital Development Partners is a national developer of industrial real estate and infrastructure based in Savannah, Georgia the fastest growing port market in the US. The company has a successful track record of developing and operating large, complex projects that produce long-term value for customers. Capital Development Partners core investments are focused on the US ports and gateway markets including Savannah, Charleston, and Houston.

Media Contact:

John Knox Porter

CEO, Capital Development Partners

(912) 495-8091

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Development Partners, Inc.