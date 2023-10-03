MEGA RETAIL BROKER VIRGINIA PITTARELLI JOINS RETAIL BY MONA AS VICE CHAIR AND PRESIDENT OF THE NEWLY FORMED MONA W.I.S.E. COUNCIL

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MONA, the leasing and advisory firm guiding tenants and landlords through the evolving retail landscape, has hired mega retail broker Virginia "Ginny" Pittarelli, it was announced today. Pittarelli joins MONA as a Vice Chair after spending over 12 years at CROWN Retail Services. Her clients include Sephora, Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, Pronovias, Godiva, Lip Lab and Vitamin Shoppe to name a few.

Widely regarded as one the world's most prominent retail real estate advisors, Pittarelli says she was drawn to MONA based on its innovative and new age take on retail real estate leasing, its strategic partnership with commercial property giant RFR Holding, and the leadership of founder Brandon L. Singer.

Known for her expertise, integrity and know-how, Ms. Pittarelli's primary focus is national tenant representation.

"Having almost 3 decades of retail leasing experience, I appreciate the strength of MONA's market leading platform and its ability to help me serve my clients with a best-in-class client first approach," Pittarelli says. "I'm thrilled to work alongside Brandon and the MONA team to reinvent retail advisory in the modern retail world."

"Adding Ginny and her team to the MONA platform is a dream come true," says Brandon L. Singer, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of MONA. "I have tremendous respect for Ginny and I have looked up to her my entire career. Having her join me and the MONA team will create shockwaves through the industry as we continue our singular mission to empower and lead the renaissance of retail. Ginny's experience and relationships are with some of the biggest and most well-known retail brands around the globe. We could not be more excited."

In addition, Ms. Pittarelli has extensive agency experience and has represented prominent New York landlords.

Pittarelli and her 4-person team join an ever-growing roster of established veteran brokerage talent joining the 3-year-old Retail Leasing firm started in the middle of the COVID pandemic. Most recently, the firm hired Eric Le Goff as Vice Chair and Head of its luxury practice, as well as Alex Turboff and 17 other brokerage professionals. Pittarelli will join MONA alongside her long-term business partner Christine Jorge, and Associates Madison Grossman, and Nicole McHale.

She is a graduate of Brooklyn College and is a licensed Real Estate Broker in New York and Connecticut. She is a member of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women), The Fashion Group International, The Accessories Council, Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) Stores Committee, and The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

About MONA

MONA is singularly focused on the renaissance of retail. The firm uses its knowledge base and methodology to better serve its clients and partners in all aspects of the new age of retail, including traditional brick and mortar, luxury, restaurant, and hospitality, direct to consumer, clicks to bricks, entertainment, grocery, pharmacy, education, fitness, health and wellness, experiential concepts, retail logistics and fulfilment. For additional information visit www.retailbymona.com or Instagram @retailbymona.

