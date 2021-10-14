Mega-Selling San Fernando Valley Real Estate Agents Andrew Spitz and Fran Chavez Team Up And Join Forces with Aaron Kirman Group at Compass to Launch Its Valley Division

Prior to joining Aaron Kirman Group, Spitz and Chavez were former Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Chairman's Circle Diamond Award Winners (top ½ of 1% of BHHS agents) and recently named to Los Angeles Business Journal's Top 100 agents in Los Angeles County, Los Angeles Magazine's 2021 Real Estate All-stars and were once again named one of "America's Best Real Estate Professional Teams" by RealTrends placing them in the top 1% of 1.4 million licensed realtors.

Spitz, a lifelong resident of Encino—and to many has been dubbed the "Mayor of Encino"—spent 20 of his 35 year real estate career with BHHS where he consistently earned a place in the Top 100 of 50,000-plus Berkshire Hathaway agents and was a four-time recipient of the "Legend Award," a brokerage designation given every five years for "Perseverance, Expertise & Consistency."

"Our partnership with Aaron Kirman Group is an incredible opportunity for all parties," said Spitz. "Fran and I are excited to be leading Aaron Kirman Group's expansion into the San Fernando Valley market, along with the potential to grow our Valley team and better serve our clients."

Chavez is a veteran real estate agent with 33 years of collective experience –– spanning luxury real estate, new construction, a preferred agent with Bank of America's Foreclosure Division, and Mortgage Banking. He specializes in representing buyers, sellers and builders throughout the San Fernando Valley and Westside areas.

"I'm thrilled for this new partnership," said Chavez. "Andrew and I look forward to combining our approach with access to Aaron Kirman Group's suite of tools to enhance the level of service we can deliver to servicing our clients. Additionally, we will benefit from the vast network of Aaron Kirman Group agents across Southern California and their global reach."

For more information, reach out to the Spitz | Chavez Group. Andrew Spitz can be reached at [email protected] and 818.453.9119. Fran Chavez can be reached at [email protected] and 818.517.1411.

About Aaron Kirman Group

Founded by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– selling $726 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group .

CONTACT:

Wicked+

Alicia Mistry

[email protected]

SOURCE Aaron Kirman Group

Related Links

http://www.aaronkirman.com

