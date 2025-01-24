Megabass Enters Strategic Partnership with L Catterton

Leveraging L Catterton's operating capabilities and industry network to scale up

amid growing demand for its high-quality fishing gear across markets

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Megabass, a Japan-headquartered premium fishing gear manufacturer, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm. The partnership positions Megabass for further expansion by leveraging L Catterton's operating capabilities and industry network on the back of rising demand for its products.

Consumer expenditure on fishing gear in Japan and the US, Megabass' two largest markets, has been on an uptick and is expected to continue growing as casual anglers increasingly seek to become more proficient and purchase high-quality products to aid in their quest. This trend is providing secular tailwinds for Megabass, given the brand's suite of stellar fishing lures, baits, and rods which can be used across locales such as rivers, lakes, and seas.

Founded in 1986 by acclaimed bass angler Yuki Ito, Megabass harnesses traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology to manufacture its products. Anchored in Mr Ito's high-performance mindset, these products have gained a glowing reputation for their effectiveness and trustworthiness. They have also won major international and domestic design awards such as the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and Good Japan Design Award across multiple years.

Accordingly, the company has been able to cultivate a loyal following among the angling community, first in Japan and now also internationally, especially in the US, where it entered in the 2000s and has since been endorsed by renowned American anglers who have a track record of winning the Bassmaster Classic and other top-tier fishing tournaments. Its customers are also strong advocates of the brand, which enjoys best-in-class net promoter scores in Japan and the US.

Bearing testament to the rising and sustained demand for Megabass' products across geographies, its total revenue has demonstrated strong growth over the years, with contributions from overseas markets also increasing. Sales are generated via retailers and e-commerce channels such as its websites and Amazon, with demand consistently outstripping supply.

Moving forward, Megabass and L Catterton will work closely together to drive further growth for Megabass amid consumers' greater propensity to spend on premium fishing gear in its key markets. Their combined focus will initially be on thoughtfully ramping up Megabass' production capacity and strategically expanding its distribution network by leveraging L Catterton's category expertise.

L Catterton has significant experience building outdoor brands across the world, with current and past investments in the space including Airxcel, Heartland RVs, Open Road Resorts, and RealTruck.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $35 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 275 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About Megabass

Megabass is a premium fishing gear manufacturer founded in 1986 near Lake Hamana, a large lagoon in Shizuoka, Japan, that is ideal for testing fishing equipment and popular among anglers. Its products comprise mainly fishing lures, baits, as well as rods for saltwater and freshwater fishing, and are sold via retailers as well as e-commerce channels. Anchored in the high-performance mindset of its founder and chief executive officer Yuki Ito, an acclaimed bass angler, these products have won multiple awards and are also endorsed by many other esteemed anglers. The company is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka and also has an office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the US. For more information about Megabass, please visit https://www.megabass.co.jp.

