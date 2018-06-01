megabus.com Offers Free Rides and Career Coaching to Job Seekers This Summer

ELIZABETH, N.J., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the May 2018 U.S. Jobs Report indicated continued job growth across the country, which includes many cities served by megabus.com. This summer, megabus.com is helping connect job seekers to these cities and job opportunities.

Now through June 15, 2018, megabus.com is offering interviewees a free round-trip ticket to any of the 100+ cities the company serves. Interviewees can complete the entry at https://woobox.com/mbgqrw to receive a redemption code for one free round-trip ticket. For those who already have the trip to their interview booked, the codes can be applied to another trip of choice, but must be redeemed before Dec. 31, 2018.

"For young professionals and recent grads, the job hunt can be a challenge – especially when the opportunities are out of town," said Sean Hughes, director of corporate affairs for megabus.com. "Whether the interview is in another city, or another state, we're committed to getting people there safely and free of charge via this unique offering."

To further support those en route to their interview, career coaching experts will be aboard select megabus.com routes on Wednesday, June 13 between Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Career Coaches – Octavia Goredema of Twenty Ten Talent and Rachel Ritlop of The Confused Millennial – will ride along and be available to help job seekers prepare for interviews with sample questions, while also offering resume advice and answering riders' questions.

"The interview can be intimidating for even the most prepared candidate," said Goredema. "We're here to offer our support, insights and experience to those candidates traveling to their interviews, in an effort to provide all the resources candidates need for a successful interview."

