ELIZABETH, N.J., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- megabus.com today unveils its all new Pride Bus as the brand celebrates 2019 Pride. The unique rainbow-wrapped bus will hit the road this June and offer exclusive $5 tickets to prominent Pride parades in Washington D.C. and New York City.

megabus.com Reveals New Pride Bus in Celebration of Pride Month

The Pride Bus will travel to two of the nation's most popular Pride parades providing affordable transportation for parade attendees from Baltimore to the Capital Pride Parade on June 8 and from Philadelphia to the NYC Pride March on June 30. Additional trip details and select $5 tickets for both routes are now available for purchase on megabus.com.

"We are looking forward to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and provide a means of transportation to the celebrations in D.C. and New York, while spreading messages of positivity and acceptance," said Sean Hughes, director of corporate affairs for megabus.com.

This month, megabus.com is also proud to announce a partnership with SAGE, a long-standing organization that provides advocacy and services for LGBTQ+ elders. As part of the partnership, megabus.com is donating $10,000 to the organization. This action is part of a larger commitment by megabus.com as the brand seeks to provide a safe and inclusive travel experience for all riders.

"In addition to expressing support through our Pride Bus, we are excited to partner with an incredible organization such as SAGE. This partnership highlights our ongoing commitment towards inclusivity and equality in the travel and tourism industry," said Hughes.

megabus.com has also launched its Show Your Sign contest, giving Pride participants an opportunity to showcase their creativity. The contest asks parade attendees to share their parade signs for a chance to win a grand prize of $250 and a pair of free megabus.com trip vouchers. To enter, participants can submit a photo of their sign to the megabus.com contest entry page through June 30. One grand prize winner will be selected during the first week of July. Nine runners-up will also be selected to receive a pair of free megabus.com trip vouchers valued at $80.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit megabus.com. For the latest news and travel deals, follow megabus.com on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT megabus.com

Since its launch on April 10, 2006, megabus.com has served more than 60 million customers. megabus.com maintains the highest (Satisfactory) safety compliance rating with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and is approved by Transportation Safety Exchange (TSX), an independent safety rating organization. megabus.com currently operates service to/from more than 120 major cities in North America and 23 hubs.

ABOUT SAGE

SAGE is the world's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) older people. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBT older people and their caregivers. SAGE also advocates for public policy changes that address the needs of LGBT elders, provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBT community organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and cultural competency training through SAGECare. With staff located across the country, SAGE also coordinates SAGENet, a growing network of affiliates in the United States.

