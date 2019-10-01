megabus.com to Donate $1 For Every Ticket Purchased to Support The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

"We are honored to enter our fourth year in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and continue contributing to finding a cure for breast cancer," said Colin Emberson, vice president of retail for megabus.com. "Megabus.com – like so many other companies – have employees and loved ones who have been affected by breast cancer so we want to show our support on and off the road".

Similar to previous years, the beloved pink megabus will be traveling from city to city throughout the entire month of October. With stops including New York, Boston, and Richmond, among many others, the pink bus not only expects to draw attention by its appearance but has the goal of generating awareness for breast cancer research.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit megabus.com. For the latest news and travel deals, follow megabus.com on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MEGABUS.COM

Since its launch on April 10, 2006, megabus.com has served more than 60 million customers. Megabus.com maintains the highest (Satisfactory) safety compliance rating with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and is approved by Transportation Safety Exchange (TSX), an independent safety rating organization. Megabus.com currently operates service to/from more than 120 major cities in North America and 23 hubs.

ABOUT BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. This year, BCRF will award $59.5 million to support the work of more than 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 15 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S.—the only one with an "A+" from CharityWatch and Charity Navigator's highest rating of four stars. Visit www.bcrfcure.org to learn more.

