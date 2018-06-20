MegaChips to Highlight 16nm Platform Technologies for Next-Generation ASICs at DAC 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaChips, a global semiconductor company specializing in ASICs and Application Specific Standard Products (ASSPs), today announced it will feature 16nm platform technologies for next-generation ASICs at DAC 2018, booth #2146, June 25-27, at Moscone Center West in San Francisco. These technologies allow engineers to achieve the dense integration, power savings, and cost advantages demanded by today's highly competitive markets including automotive, communications, factory and office automation.
MegaChips has partnered with TSMC, UMC, and other leading foundries to bring our advanced mixed-signal IP to the latest 16nm platform technologies with 50% faster and 60% lower power than 28nm process technologies. This opens up a whole new world of innovation for factory robots and optical networks.
The DAC 2018 16nm lineup includes:
- Gigabit-Class Data Converters – Designed for 5G or other high-speed systems, the fastest 16nm data converter IP in the world, with 14-bit ADCs and 12-bit DACs capable of 3.4Gbps and 6.8Gbps speeds. Available Q4, 2019.
- Ultrafast SerDes Interfaces – Enable easily built, fast, compact devices capable of delivering up to 16Gbps over four lanes; made for high-speed LVDS interfaces, such as PCI Express, XAUI, SATA, and USB 3.0. Available Q4, 2019.
About MegaChips Corporation
MegaChips Corporation (1st section of the TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange): 6875) was established in 1990 as the first innovative fabless semiconductor company in Japan. MegaChips exploits expertise in analog, digital and MEMS technology and globally provides LSIs and solutions that are crucial for advancing technology innovation.
