MEGAComfort, North America's Leading Provider of Anti-Fatigue Insoles, Launches Hardest Worker Contest 2019

TUSTIN, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International leader and innovator of ergonomically designed work-life wellness solutions, MEGAComfort, will once again celebrate Americans who exemplify an extraordinary work ethic with their Hardest Worker Contest. For the last three years, MEGAComfort has received hundreds of nominations demonstrating the determination and sacrifice that everyday heroes from across the country share with their families, communities and workplaces.



Hardest Worker Contest 2019: Nominate and Win prizes and Free Insoles Hardest Worker Contest 2019: Nominate and Win Prizes worth upto $5000

This year, MEGAComfort wants to hear about the hardest worker in your life, the person who never stops working to achieve their goals and give back to their workplace and home. MEGAComfort will be awarding cash prizes worth more than $5000. The company will also donate $1 for every eligible entry received during the contest period to Hire Heroes USA, a non-profit organization that helps military personnel transition into civilian life.



Dr. Kevan Orvitz, Podiatrist and founder of MEGAComfort, said, "the inspiration for this contest was making Labor Day a meaningful holiday for our team. It started off as a small way to recognize local heroes and has transformed into a social movement where people across the country share the love, admiration, and appreciation for the hard workers in their lives." Dr. Orvitz continued, "you can never really put yourself into someone's shoes, but you can walk with them on their journey and honor their determination and will power. That's what this contest is about, providing recognition to the unsung heroes throughout our nation."



How to enter the Hardest Worker Contest: From May 15-July 31, 2019 you can enter by visiting http://hardestworkers.com/#Nominate and share a personal story about an individual who represents strength, determination, will power, and perseverance. MEGAComfort will announce finalists and open voting on September 2nd, and allow the public to vote for their favorite until September 22nd. The winners with the most votes will be declared Hardest Worker 2019, the week of October 31st.



For more information about MEGAComfort's Hardest Worker Contest, visit www.hardestworkers.com. Stay updated on contest details by liking MEGAComfort on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MEGAComfortInsoles and by following the hashtag #NeverStops on Twitter at @MEGAComfortInc.

