Megafans Launches and Lists Token (MBUCKS) on Binance Smart Chain

Global Esports and Gaming Company Creates Utility for its Interoperable Esports Ecosystem

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Megafans, a leading innovator in the esports industry, is thrilled to announce the launch and listing of its real utility token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Megafans' groundbreaking token (MBUCKS) is designed to be fully interoperable within the platform's esports games and tournaments ecosystem. The strategic move represents a significant milestone in creating a seamless and integrated digital gaming experience for Megafans' global user base.

In June 2024, the Megafans token will be available for purchase and trading on major crypto exchanges, including MEXC and PancakeSwap.

The Binance listing is designed to enhance the accessibility and liquidity of the token, enabling gamers, collectors and developers to fully leverage its potential within the Megafans network.

"We are beyond excited to introduce our utility token to the Binance Smart Chain, a platform renowned for its efficiency and robust infrastructure," Jeff Donnelley, Founder of Megafans, said. "This listing not only amplifies the token's visibility, but it also provides our community with more opportunities to engage with our ecosystem and benefit from its diverse offerings."

The MBUCKS token is set to revolutionize the gaming industry by providing a wide range of features and benefits, including:

INTEROPERABILITY - The token can be used across various games and tournaments within the Megafans ecosystem, ensuring a unified and consistent user experience.

- The token can be used across various games and tournaments within the Megafans ecosystem, ensuring a unified and consistent user experience. EXCHANGEABILITY - Players can exchange the Megafans token for other gaming partners' tokens, NFTs and digital assets, fostering a vibrant and interconnected digital marketplace.

- Players can exchange the Megafans token for other gaming partners' tokens, NFTs and digital assets, fostering a vibrant and interconnected digital marketplace. ENHANCED PLAYER ENGAGEMENT - The Megafans token allows players to unlock new features, participate in exclusive events and access unique in-game items, enriching their overall gaming experience.

- The Megafans token allows players to unlock new features, participate in exclusive events and access unique in-game items, enriching their overall gaming experience. REAL-WORLD CONNECTIONS - By facilitating IRL links, the Megafans token bridges the gap between the digital and physical worlds, offering players tangible benefits and experiences.

Megafans' white label system is built to tackle key challenges faced by game and metaverse developers, including customer acquisition cost, monetization and user retention for lifetime value (LTV).

The Megafans esports tournament system operates seamlessly across all internet protocol, chain and digital platforms (mobile, browser, Web2, Web3, VR, AR), showcasing its versatility and adaptability.

Committed to ensuring that the token remains a sustainable and valuable asset for gamers, collectors and developers, Megafans will unveil additional partnerships and initiatives in the weeks to come.

For more information about the Megafans utility token and how to participate in the upcoming launch, please visit https://www.megafans.io or reach out to the PR contact below.

ABOUT MEGAFANS

Megafans Ltd (BVI) is a pioneering company in the esports and gaming industry, dedicated to creating innovative solutions and engaging experiences for players worldwide. With a focus on interoperability, player engagement and digital asset integration, Megafans is at the forefront of the next generation of gaming. Megafans has emerged from industry-leading Web3 accelerators including Techstars, Launchpool Labs, Startup with Chainlink Labs and Hyper Accelerator Singapore.

