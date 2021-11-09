MegaFood Announces What Matters, A Social Media Series Reframing the Conversation Around Health & Wellness Featuring Inspiring Interviews with Ally Love, Kanchan Koya, PhD, and Kathryn Kellogg

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, highlighted that nearly 75% of Americans realized the need to prioritize their health more than they had in the past, and that the last 18 months has given them a chance to become healthier and focus on what matters most. This statistic, combined with 74% of respondents sharing that they consider mental and emotional health to be just as important as physical health, signals we've shifted our view of health in a singular way. The results were encouraging, highlighting a vast majority (88%) of respondents have developed a variety of new healthy habits during the past 18 months, including exercising more (43%), eating healthier foods (42%), focusing on relationships with friends and family (37%), and starting therapy (27%).

"This survey provided valuable insight into what matters most to Americans," says Dr. Erin Stokes, MegaFood's Medical Director. "What's particularly interesting about these results is that we're no longer sustaining our health and well-being at just a surface-level. Americans – from millennials to GenXers to baby boomers – are looking at their health and well-being holistically, from what they eat to how they spend their free time."

Beyond personal health, survey respondents were also asked about the health of our planet and how much that matters to them. Seventy-eight percent of respondents agreed that it's important we address the health of our soil to ensure we have more nutrients in our food. Furthermore, three-fourths of respondents also care about climate-friendly farming practices.

"We're glad the survey results showed how many Americans are aware of the soil crisis and the need to focus on the health of our planet," says Bethany Davis, Director of Social Impact at MegaFood, who also participates in the What Matters episode on regenerative agriculture & sustainable living. "At MegaFood, we are on a mission to support what matters most to us: nourishing the soil for quality ingredients and supporting our farm system to grow a healthier world for people and the planet."

Zero-waste sustainability advocate and influencer, Kathryn Kellogg adds, "In terms of shifting our behavior when it comes to regenerative agriculture, I think one of the best things we can do is find a local farm and join their CSA Program." She continues, "that way, we can support these farmers and ensure that they're going to thrive and make sure these practices will be around for a long time to come."

Hosted by Dr. Erin Stokes, each interview of the "What Matters" Instagram series takes a deeper dive into several of the themes reflected in the survey. Ally Love, CEO & Founder of Love Squad and Peloton Instructor, kicks it off with an inspiring conversation focused on empowerment, available to view now on MegaFood's Instagram.

Follow @MegaFood on Instagram to watch the conversations. "What Matters" is packed with purpose and a goal to raise awareness for the Women's Earth Alliance (WEA), a global organization that catalyzes women-led, grassroots solutions to protect our environment, support farmers and strengthen communities, all to ensure the long-term health of our planet. Recognizing the importance of these efforts to our collective well-being, MegaFood has donated $30,000 to support WEA's work with women leaders.

To learn more about the MegaFood "What Matters" series, go to MegaFood.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

About MegaFood®

MegaFood exists to grow a healthier world and believes in the power of plants to make people & the planet happier & healthier. MegaFood expertly crafts supplements that pair key vitamins & minerals with real food, and partners with farmers who share a commitment to nutrient-dense food and soil health through regenerative agriculture. Obsessed with quality, MegaFood offers 9 product certifications, like Non-GMO Project Verified and certified glyphosate residue free. As a B Corporation, the company believes in doing things the right way to sow a strong foundation of health that helps people thrive. Learn more at MegaFood.com or follow @MegaFood on Instagram & @MegaFoodFans on Facebook.

About Women's Earth Alliance

Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) believes that when women thrive, the Earth thrives. Since 2006, WEA has been on a mission to protect our environment, reverse climate change, and ensure a just, thriving world by empowering women's leadership. In some of the most environmentally threatened regions, WEA leaders are launching sustainable farms, saving indigenous seeds, selling clean cookstoves, providing safe water, protecting land rights, and more. With local leadership guiding each project, WEA designs capacity-building trainings where women access skills and tools in appropriate technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership. They receive seed grants, mentorship, and a global alliance. With these resources in hand, these groups go on to scale their own environmental initiatives and teach others to do the same.

SOURCE MegaFood

Related Links

http://MegaFood.com

