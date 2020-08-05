MegaFood® Expands Product Line with Magnesium Soft Chews and Powders

Magnesium supports the nervous system, muscle relaxation and may ease tension,* a growing concern as 75% of adults in the United States reported experiencing stress during the last month. 1 An essential mineral, magnesium plays an important role in over 300 enzyme systems including the metabolism, cardiovascular and muscular functions as well as the assimilation of vitamin D and calcium for healthy bones.*

The new magnesium products are formulated by Tieraona Low Dog, M.D., MegaFood Chief Medical Advisor and one of the nation's foremost experts in dietary supplements and botanical medicine. Dr. Low Dog provides invaluable guidance to the MegaFood team on product formulation and consumer and healthcare practitioner education.

"I call magnesium the magical mineral, as it is so important for our overall health and wellbeing,*" shares Dr. Low Dog. "Because it is so crucial, we've created two easy and convenient ways for people to incorporate magnesium into their daily supplement routine."

The magnesium product offerings include:

Relax + Calm* Magnesium Soft Chews (SRP: $17.96 )—With 250 mg of magnesium, each chew includes a combination of magnesium citrate and malate forms that may help ease muscle tension and support a sense of calm.* These grape-flavored chews are a tasty alternative to tablets, are individually wrapped for convenience, vegetarian, and free of gelatin.

(SRP: )—With 250 mg of magnesium, each chew includes a combination of magnesium citrate and malate forms that may help ease muscle tension and support a sense of calm.* These grape-flavored chews are a tasty alternative to tablets, are individually wrapped for convenience, vegetarian, and free of gelatin. Relax + Calm* Magnesium Powders (SRP: $29.96 )—Available in Blackberry Hibiscus Oasis and Raspberry Lemonade, these convenient powders offer 300 mg of magnesium per serving and include a combination of magnesium citrate, malate and glycinate forms known to be gentle and effective.* Available in a jar or individual packets for on-the-go convenience, these powders can easily be mixed into a favorite drink or food and are vegetarian, certified glyphosate residue free, and free from added sugars.

To learn more about MegaFood's full line of magnesium products, visit megafood.com .

About MegaFood®

MegaFood is on a mission to create a world where everyone is truly nourished. They craft premium supplements with real food from trusted farm partners plus added nutrients because they believe our bodies recognize real food. They use their collective power for good and advocate for organic and regenerative farming to deliver products that work best for you and for a more resilient future too.

MegaFood offers products that are non-GMO, organic, vegetarian or vegan, certified glyphosate residue-free, tested for 125+ herbicides and pesticides, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and kosher. MegaFood is also proud to be a Certified B Corp. MegaFood can be found at natural retail, online and at national retailers throughout North America. For more information, visit megafood.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 Johns Hopkins Medicine; American Psychological Association, Stress in America

