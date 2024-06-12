MEGAFOOD LEANS INTO WOMEN'S EXPERTISE WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST-EVER FULLY INTEGRATED AMBASSADOR PLATFORM: THE MEGAWELL COLLECTIVE

The MegaWell Collective seeks to address the unique needs and challenges women and people of all walks of life encounter when it comes to their bodies and health. Through these partnerships, MegaFood will underscore the importance of advocating for one's health, and the brand will champion and support those who aim to improve and maintain their wellness throughout their lives.

"At MegaFood, we prioritize the health of people and the health of our planet. Through the MegaWell Collective, we highlight the truths, debunk the myths and educate around the important health challenges consumers face today," says Matt Smith, VP of Marketing at MegaFood. "We will leverage their diverse voices and expertise to address topics such as women's health, plant-powered nutrition, climate and sustainability concerns, and spotlight supplements that support a broad range of health concerns."

The MegaWell Collective includes four women known for expertise and knowledge in their respective fields. The Collective includes:

Kanchan Koya , @ ChiefSpiceMama , a scientist with a PhD from Harvard and well-respected, plant-powered influencer. She provides science-based education on living, eating well and healthy recipes. Kanchan combines her background and heritage in Indian cooking with her PhD in Biomedicine to educate her followers on the power of food as medicine and the health benefits of single ingredients. She also provides tips on how simple swaps can improve your overall well-being.





"Since my first introduction to the brand three years ago, I've admired MegaFood for providing supplements that are plant-powered. The ingredients we put into our bodies, whether it's from food or supplements, greatly impacts our daily lives," says Kanchan Koya, PhD. "I'm honored to be a part of this new platform and proud to work alongside these powerful, accomplished, smart women. I know together, we can empower our communities to live their best and healthiest lives."

As part of The MegaWell Collective, these ambassadors will be a trusted source for anyone who wants to live a healthier life. Consumers often turn to the internet for questions on health, and distinguishing between information and fabrication can be challenging. Through this platform, MegaFood and the MegaWell Collective will help consumers navigate information through shared experiences and insights including healthy lifestyle tips, preventative measures, and self-care practices. The MegaWell Collective will help foster transparency and provide consumers with science-backed advice for consumers' health.

To learn more about MegaFood and the MegaWell Collective, visit megafood.com.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member, aspires to leverage its 50+ years of scientific know-how to expertly craft the most efficacious, planet-first vitamins and minerals powered by plants. Driven by its belief that the power of plants can nurture the health of people and the planet, MegaFood works with trusted suppliers who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. Our products are tested for 150+ pesticides, and we strive for all our products to be Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose Global and has enabled the recovery of over 354,000 lbs of nature-bound plastic waste since 2022. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

