MegaFood Shifts Tides with Launch of Plant-Based Omega 3-6-9

While traditional Omega-3 supplements rely on fish oil and can contribute to overfishing and the depletion of marine life, Ahiflower® is grown in the UK using regenerative farming practices and each acre provides as much Omega-3 oil as 500,000 anchovies. MegaFood's powerhouse duo of Ahiflower® and fish-free algae oil offers a vegan alternative to fish oil that has the same great benefits without the environmental disruption.

"At MegaFood, it's our mission to embed sustainability into all aspects of our business which includes the products we innovate and the way we source ingredients." says Stacia Betley, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact. "I'm excited by this product as it's a plant-based alternative to fish oil and shifting to plant-rich diets is a top climate solution1 that we can all engage in. By using fish-free algae oil, we are making plant-based alternatives more available and are supporting a healthier marine ecosystem. Our new plant-powered Omega 3-6-9 complex is grown and sourced with people and the planet in mind, sourced from fellow B-corp, Ahiflower®."

In addition to sustainable sourcing, MegaFood's Omega 3-6-9 is formulated to offer a better taste experience than many traditional Omega-3 supplements. While consumers often report unpleasant fishy burps and tastes with Omega products2, the oils in Omega 3-6-9 are carefully processed for minimal oxidation for better tasting oil. In addition, a delayed release capsule helps reduce burps and a lemon oil coating minimizes aftertaste.

Additional benefits of Omega 3-6-9 include that it's free of mercury, PCB, and tested for 150+ pesticides. It's also Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and made without 9 common food allergens, including milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, and sesame.

Omega 3-6-9 is now available to purchase at Amazon and MegaFood.com. To learn more, visit megafood.com/omega-3-6-9.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member, aspires to leverage its 50+ years of scientific know-how to expertly craft the most efficacious, planet-first vitamins and minerals powered by plants. Driven by its belief that the power of plants can nurture the health of people and the planet, MegaFood works with trusted suppliers who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. Our products are tested for 150+ pesticides, and we strive for all our products to be Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose Global and has enabled the recovery of over 354,000 lbs of nature-bound plastic waste since 2022. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

† This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

† † Formulated to reduce unpleasant odors, aftertaste, and burps

