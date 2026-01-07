New ad creative, reimagined brand identity, and product innovations reinforce a more accessible approach to daily wellness with real food at the forefront.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood, a certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member that crafts supplements made with real food and science-backed nutrients, unveils a brand relaunch alongside a new campaign that reflects a significant evolution in how the brand shows up for consumers seeking wellness support.

MegaFood unveils new brand campaign, redefining how quality supplements can fit into everyday life. Speed Speed MegaFood's new photography captures real-life moments and embraces reality paired with dynamic lighting, reflections, and warmth inspired by the brand’s amber glass bottles.

At its core, the brand's relaunch underscores MegaFood's commitment to meeting consumers where they are in life, celebrating the joy found in small moments that enhance health. Rooted in the belief that good health starts with good food, MegaFood acknowledges that life is busy and eating habits aren't always perfect. As a solution, the brand uses real food and added nutrients to deliver support that your body knows through rigorously tested, science-backed supplements.

This philosophy is brought to life through a refined visual identity across digital and social channels and a suite of new advertisements that spotlight simple, real-life moments in which MegaFood supplements seamlessly integrate into daily habits.

"Now more than ever, shoppers want to feel confident in the products they choose to support their wellness," said Sarah Lombard, Chief Marketing Officer at MegaFood. "We are reinforcing our over 50-year promise to deliver efficacy, quality, and unwavering health support towards your vitality with nutrients your body recognizes."

As part of the relaunch, MegaFood introduces a refreshed identity that brings to life the brand's values alongside the power of real food, added nutrients, and trusted science. Key visual updates include:

New Logo : Serves as an homage to MegaFood's heritage mark and delivers a premium brand expression.

: Serves as an homage to MegaFood's heritage mark and delivers a premium brand expression. M Monogram: Delivers dimension and energy that brings life to MegaFood's branding and creates an ownable asset to carry forward in branding across all marketing materials.

Delivers dimension and energy that brings life to MegaFood's branding and creates an ownable asset to carry forward in branding across all marketing materials. Updated Photography: Captures real-life moments and embraces reality paired with dynamic lighting, reflections, and warmth inspired by the brand's amber glass bottles.

Together, these elements create a cohesive look and feel that upholds the brand's commitment to making wellness feel approachable and attainable.

To complement the brand relaunch, MegaFood is also introducing new supplements designed to support consumers in simple, effective ways, including a multi-format roll-out of their Whole Body line and a new addition to their gut health portfolio:

Women's Whole Body Multivitamin Tablets: Launched exclusively at Costco nationwide on December 29 th , made to support whole body health for women with 24 nutrients plus real food† in a convenient 3-month supply.

Launched exclusively at Costco nationwide on December 29 , made to support whole body health for women with 24 nutrients plus real food† in a convenient 3-month supply. Whole Body Men's & Women's Multi Gummies: Delicious strawberry-flavored gummies for men & women with 20 key nutrients plus triple-action antioxidant support for whole body health.† Made without synthetic dyes, artificial sweeteners or gelatin.

Delicious strawberry-flavored gummies for men & women with 20 key nutrients plus triple-action antioxidant support for whole body health.† Made without synthetic dyes, artificial sweeteners or gelatin. Whole Body Men's & Women's Multi Capsules: Convenient capsules with 25 nutrients plus triple action antioxidant support to support whole body health.†

Convenient capsules with 25 nutrients plus triple action antioxidant support to support whole body health.† Women's Prebiotic + Probiotic Gummies: Zero sugar, 4-in-1 formula for women to support gut, immune, vaginal and urinary tract health.† Supports healthy vaginal pH and reduces odor with clinically studied probiotic Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969®.

MegaFood's refreshed branding and campaign is now live, appearing across digital, social, paid media, and CTV including Hulu, HBO Max, Food Network, MSNBC, Bravo and more. New products are now available to purchase on Amazon and megafood.com, with additional innovations rolling out through 2026.

Visit megafood.com to learn more and follow @megafood on Instagram to view the brand's latest updates.

About MegaFood®

MegaFood has been crafting high-quality supplements for over 50 years, formulated with science-backed nutrients and real food. With a careful blend of both, we combine premium, research-backed ingredients to craft supplements designed for absorption to provide the support that you're looking for.

Quality is in our nature. MegaFood products undergo quality assurance testing in ISO 9001–certified laboratories and independent third-party labs. Our testing includes screening for over 150 pesticides, heavy metals, and identity verification to confirm ingredient integrity. That's the MegaFood Way.

We know that healthy people and a healthy planet go hand in hand, which is why we are deeply committed to improving our environmental footprint and amplifying our social impact. That's why we are a proud B Corp and member of 1% for the Planet, as well as Certified Plastic Neutral. Through our partnership with rePurpose Global, we have supported the recovery of over 740,000 lbs of nature-bound plastic waste since 2022, and have a goal of moving to 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable packaging in the near future.

Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook, @realmegafood on TikTok and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Caroline Gonzalez, [email protected]

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE MegaFood